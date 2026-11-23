A year after Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was shot in the head, his mind and body are healing. But his life was turned upside down.

INWOOD, W.Va. - Inside the childhood bedroom he moved out of long ago, and aches to move out of again one day, Andy Wolfe is surrounded by reminders of the worst day of his life.

On one wall hangs a framed Purple Heart, awarded “for injuries received in the line of duty. ” A shelf nearby holds dozens of challenge coins - small, custom medallions given to him over the months by military leaders, including President Donald Trump. His closet door is lined with an impressive collection of hats he wears to cover his still-healing skull, and his dresser and closet brim with other mementos: A Distinguished Service Medal from the West Virginia National Guard.

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A signed baseball bat from the FBI director. A “hometown heroes” award from a U.S. attorney’s office. A plaque from the Trump administration’s Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force recognizing his “exceptional service and sacrifice.

” Almost a year after a gunshot to the head while deployed to his own nation’s capital very nearly ended Wolfe’s life, the staff sergeant has made, by almost any measure, an astounding leap toward healing his mind and body. He is reclaiming the language and cognition that the shooting impaired, beginning to drive again, to play golf, to hone his once-sharp cornhole skills. He can wrestle again with his dogs, Bailey and Charlie.

“It is a miraculous degree of recovery, and one that I would never have anticipated, having seen the degree of carnage,” said Jeffrey Mai, the Washington neurosurgeon who saved his life the night of the shooting, and still texts with his family. But that remarkable comeback is only part of a more complicated, arduous story that has unfolded largely outside the public eye.

This account is based on conversations with more than half a dozen people who have witnessed Wolfe’s recovery up close - some of whom shared contemporaneous documents, such as photos and text messages - including his first interview with a national media outlet since the attack . Wolfe still grapples with aphasia, a disorder that disrupts the ability to communicate and can make it difficult to find words and understand speech.

He sometimes relies on his family to interpret his halting sentences, and struggles to articulate the conflicting realities of his new life. How grateful he feels to have survived the attack that killed a fellow service member, and how he longs to move on from constant reminders of the shooting.

How much he appreciates the fierce love of parents who have been with him every step of a grueling and disorienting year, even as he yearns to live on his own again. How much he appreciates the many recognitions he has received, and how he would trade them all to return to the comfortable existence he once knew - his own apartment, a job he loved as a lineman for a communications company, weekends snowboarding or hunting.

“I just want to get back to normal,” Wolfe says, again and again. It is the mantra he utters to his family almost daily. An answer he gives to strangers and well-wishers who ask how he is doing. A wish he speaks aloud, almost like a prayer.

‘It wasn’t like a combat zone’ Wolfe had multiple chances to return home to West Virginia before the shooting last Nov. 26. Twice, he agreed to extend his deployment to Washington with the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing. He had joined the Guard in 2019 during his senior year of high school but had never deployed.

He was sent to D.C. in the early days of Trump’s decision to summon National Guard units to the nation’s capital and other cities, a move that brought vehement opposition, not to mention legal action. But for a 24-year-old airman, orders were orders, and his family worried little about the assignment.

“It wasn’t like a combat zone,” his mother, Melody Wolfe, recalled. “It wasn’t like we were sending him overseas. ” Wolfe remembers how he liked patrolling the city, from the National Mall to neighborhoods such as Foggy Bottom and U Street. Off duty, he and members of his unit would explore the city.

Rocket Bar in Chinatown, with its pool tables and arcade games, was one favorite stop.

“It was actually pretty normal most days,” Wolfe said. On the day before Thanksgiving, he and about a half dozen other troops were patrolling an area not far from the White House. West Virginia Army National Guard Spec. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was among them.

Wolfe had worked with her on occasion and the two were friendly, but didn’t know each other well, he said. Wolfe says he doesn’t remember much about the day, other than how he and the others had stopped briefly near Farragut Square to get food and use the bathroom. He and Beckstrom were standing just outside the Farragut West Metro entrance, waiting on the rest of their group.

That’s when, prosecutors say, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 30-year-old Afghan national who had worked with the U.S. government as a partner in Afghanistan, ambushed Wolfe and Beckstrom just after 2 p.m. In a flash, both lay on a D.C. sidewalk, each shot in the head with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. A frantic scramble followed to subdue the shooter, render first aid to Wolfe and Beckstrom and race the grievously wounded Guard members to the hospital.

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Across town, Mai assessed Wolfe after the airman arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Emergency workers had intubated him and given him a blood transfusion. Still, he was bleeding heavily from the wound in the back of his skull. He wasn’t following commands and couldn’t move his right leg.

A scan showed that a bullet fragment had carved a path of destruction from his left temporal lobe to his frontal lobe - through an area that plays a critical role in managing language and memory - before lodging between the two halves of his brain.

“This all portends a very, very poor outcome,” Mai said in a recent interview. “He had an absolutely devastating injury. ” Mai decided there was still a chance of survival, but “the clock had started. ” Over the following several hours, he performed a surgery to remove a large part of Wolfe’s skull to relieve pressure and allow the brain to swell, while also working to stanch the bleeding.

Sixty miles away, Wolfe’s family was preparing for Thanksgiving. Melody Wolfe had been slicing apples for a pie. His father, a sergeant with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and a Marine veteran, had just returned from a deer hunting trip. They saw reports on television that two National Guard members had been shot in Washington, but initially tried not to worry.

Melody Wolfe checked her son’s location and saw that his phone was near the site of the incident. He wasn’t returning their calls or texts.

“I just had a weird feeling,” recalled Jason Wolfe, 52. An hour and a half after the shooting, but before Wolfe’s family knew he was involved, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey tweeted, “It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. ” Twenty minutes later, the governor walked back the announcement, saying there were “conflicting reports.

” Sometime around 6 p.m., Jason Wolfe saw headlights in the quiet cul-de-sac where the family lives outside Martinsburg. Three Air National Guard members in uniform came to the door.

“Just tell me my son is alive,” he told them. They handed him a phone, and on the other end was a colonel who said Andy was in surgery.

“I made it to D.C. in an hour and 15 minutes,” Jason Wolfe recalled of a drive that often can take two hours. At the hospital, fellow service members gathered, and loved ones of the two Guard members paced and prayed. Mai told Wolfe’s parents that their son had come through surgery, but to brace for the worst.

“A minute by minute thing,” Melody Wolfe, 47, remembers hearing. That night, she told anyone who would listen - her son’s doctors and fellow Guard members, Trump when he called, her own family - that Andy would somehow be okay.

“That really struck me,” Mai recalls even now. “She was unwavering. ” Doctors declared Beckstrom dead the following day with her parents by her side. At one point, the Wolfes met with Beckstrom’s parents in a room at the hospital.

One couple, grieving an unfathomable loss. The other, wondering whether they would soon face the same fate.

“I hugged her mom … And we both just wept,” Melody Wolfe recalled. “There really wasn’t much to say. We just cried. ” ‘Back from the edge of death’ Ten days later, Beckstrom’s family laid her to rest in West Virginia.

A soldier played taps, and an honor guard fired a gun salute that echoed across gravestones that marked the remains of veterans from every major conflict since the Civil War. Her family remembered her as a gentle soul who loved reading poetry, visiting museums and carrying snacks to share with squirrels.

“Soldiers share a special bond not many are privileged to share. We work, sweat, suffer and celebrate together,” an Army chaplain said.

“Today, we mourn together. ” As he spoke, Wolfe remained in an intensive care unit in Washington, still at the beginning of a journey that would be defined by progress and frustration, learning and longing, grief and gratitude. He spent 16 days in the ICU, followed by a week in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

And then, four intense months at a polytrauma rehabilitation center in Richmond, where Wolfe learned to reuse the right side of his body, to eat normally again after weeks with a feeding tube, to regain speech and cognitive abilities affected by his head wound, and to take the first steps toward relearning skills he would need to work and live on his own again. His progress was undeniable, but so was his discontent.

He adored his therapists, his family recalls, but bristled against the fact he was stuck. Day after day, he would tell his mother, who had quit her job as a second-grade teacher to stay by his side, “I just want to go home. ” “I hated it so much,” Wolfe said.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was just miserable. ” The family opened Christmas presents at the rehab center, rang in the New Year there, and marked Andy’s 25th birthday there in early February. One of his few escapes came Feb. 24, when he attended the State of the Union address on Capitol Hill with his mother.

Andy sat in a brown suit and tie, a ball cap covering his head where part of his skull was still missing, a quiet smile concealing the deer-in-headlights feeling he had most of the night. An hour into his speech, Trump recognized Beckstrom’s parents, who were seated nearby, calling their daughter “a true American patriot. ” Then he turned to the Wolfes.

“No one thought he could possibly make it,” he said of Wolfe. “With God’s help, Andrew has battled back from the edge of death - and we’re talking about the edge of death - on his way to a miraculous recovery. ” Trump marveled as he recalled the conversation he had with Melody Wolfe the night of the shooting, when she insisted her son would somehow be okay.

“She was so positive,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it … I said, ‘Where does this woman come from? She’s the most positive person I’ve ever met. ’” And she was, most days.

But then there were the quieter moments, when she grieved over all the loss and how senseless it seemed. When she would worry, despite all her prayers, that her son might never quite return to his old self.

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“I have leaned on my faith strongly,” she said. But even then, “There were times I would just feel hopeless. ” More good days than bad On a recent weekday evening inside the Olde Country Diner in Martinsburg, Andy is working on an order of country fried steak and a Dr Pepper, surrounded by his family. His older sister, Ashlyn, and his younger brother, Trenton, had agonized over the shooting and spent long days by his bedside.

But on this night, the three of them laugh as they trade stories about Andy’s twisted sense of humor, and also how he relishes being an uncle to Ashlyn’s daughter, Violet, almost 2. Before the shooting, he’d already ordered Christmas gifts for his niece. They included two shirts - one that read, “Take me to my uncle, you peasant,” and the other: “My dad sucks at golf.

” Ashlyn and Trenton talk about Andy’s mood swings during the long months of rehab. They agreed he ached for nothing more than to slip back into a quiet life - to spend his free time playing cornhole and golf, to have a job and a home of his own again.

“I just wanted to see my dogs and relax,” Andy says, chiming in. “It’s like, West Virginia is my home. I just wanted to be back here. ” In April, he finally returned.

But even then, the shooting has loomed over his days. There have been the ongoing speech and occupational therapy sessions. He has had to learn again how to drive, write, comprehend words on a page and manage a bank account.

“Everything that comes with living independently, he has been relearning,” his mother said. In early September, he headed back to Walter Reed to undergo his third surgery. This one was to repair and reshape part of his skull that doctors had to remove in the perilous hours after the shooting. Doctors had tried to do the surgery, known as a cranioplasty, in early March, only to discover an infection once the procedure began.

That meant waiting six months and taking antibiotics. Now, military neurosurgeon Melissa Meister used plates and screws to attach a piece of 3D-printed material to the spot where Wolfe’s skull once was. For many patients, she said, the procedure can be a key part of the journey toward feeling normal again.

“It’s this step where it brings them back to looking like themselves,” Meister said. Wolfe stayed a night in the hospital after the surgery and then headed home. When Meister saw him again a month later, she was struck by the leap he had made in his speech and cognition.

“It was a huge difference between the first time I saw him,” she said. Wolfe still faces the risk of infection. But so far, Meister said, he has beaten so many odds.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily make that recovery,” she said. Along the way, he has been asked to throw out first pitches at baseball games - “too many to count,” he joked - to lead a parade and even to judge a pet fashion contest that benefited the local animal rescue. What he seems to long for most these days, beyond physical recovery, is anonymity. But even in his hometown, that has proven hard to come by.

At the diner, customers one table over seemed to recognize who he is and couldn’t help but stare. After dinner, the family headed to a nearby “Trunk or Treat” event in the parking lot of a shopping center. Hundreds of children had turned out under a glorious autumn sunset. A C-17 from the nearby Air National Guard base circled overhead.

Wolfe seemed at ease as he navigated the scene in a ball cap and green hoodie, enjoying a piece of Airheads candy that Violet, in her butterfly costume, shared with him.

“He has a lot of good days now,” his father, Jason, noted as he walked a few steps behind his son. “More good days than bad. ” At one point, a woman dressed as a skeleton, her face painted like a skull, strode up to the family.

“Andy, you don’t know who I am, but I know who you are,” she said. “Thank you for your service. ” He politely thanked her, then kept moving quietly through the crowd.

‘I’m grateful’ Later that night, Andy drove through the falling darkness in his GMC Denali truck - the one big purchase he has made since the shooting, and a sliver of the normalcy he craves. He steered along the country roads he has known all his life, past the airfield where he once trained. His father reminded him to use his turn signals and mind the speed limit.

“I got it,” Andy replied. Once home, the Wolfes reflected on the support that helped them through the past 12 months. The vigils full of well-wishers. The neighbors who lit their front porch lights red for months in a sign of solidarity.

Friends and colleagues who offered constant help. Thousands of people who have written cards and letters of encouragement.

“We’ve been blessed beyond measure,” Jason Wolfe said. That night, outside of earshot of Andy, they talked again of the hurdles that remain - the lingering risk of seizures, the slow work of overcoming the language-processing disorder, the need to make sure he can safely live and work on his own again. But this much is clear. They want for Andy what he wants for himself - something resembling a normal 25-year-old’s life.

And they refuse to accept that any of that is out of reach.

“I know that as soon as he is able,” Melody said, “he will be kicking up gravel and be out of here. ” Somewhere to the east, the man charged with killing Beckstrom and almost ending Wolfe’s life has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody awaiting trial. Thousands of National Guard members continue to patrol the streets of Washington.

Another Guard member was recently shot and wounded in the leg while trying to break up a fight near Eastern Market. But all that seemed far away on a recent fall morning, as Melody and Andy made the familiar half-hour drive to a medical center in Winchester, Virginia, for yet another round of speech therapy.

“It doesn’t hurt him to have a little bit of frustration,” Melody said as she settled into the waiting area. Still, she sympathizes. None of them ever bargained for a year like this. After the appointment, Melody drove Andy to a nearby golf course to meet his father and brother for a round together.

His disposition changed the moment he took his first swing on the driving range. Soon, the three Wolfe men were out on the course, surrounded by the oaks and maples and poplars at the peak of their fall colors. They laughed at particularly terrible shots. They trash talked one another.

“Trust me, I’m grateful to be alive,” Wolfe said at one point, driving the cart in between holes. But, he added, grasping for the right words, “it’s just weird” to constantly be reminded of the shooting. Out here, no one brings it up. No one tries to shake his hand or present him with a medal.

No one mentions the next medical appointment. There is only the fresh fall air, the backdrop of the Shenandoah Valley and a momentary sense of normalcy. On the eighth hole of the day, a par five, Andy launched a shot from the fairway with a 3-wood high into the sky. The ball settled softly on the green, 253 yards away.

Easily the best shot of the day.

“Just beautiful,” he said to no one in particular, smiling the smile of a man who, for the moment, was exactly where he wanted to be.