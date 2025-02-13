The Reign of Kate: How Princess Kate's Fashion Choices Shape the British Fashion Industry

This article explores the significant impact of Princess Kate Middleton's wardrobe choices on the British fashion industry. It details the public outcry when Kensington Palace initially announced they would stop sharing information about her outfits, ultimately clarifying that the practice would continue. The article highlights the 'Kate Effect' – the surge in demand for any item she wears, benefiting both established and independent designers. It also discusses how her choices, ranging from high-end labels to affordable high-street brands, reflect her values and contribute to her relatable image, humanizing the monarchy.

In a red Preen by Thornton Bregazz dress with a diamond maple leaf brooch on the 2016 Canadian tour. After Kensington Palace declared they would no longer share the details of Princess Kate Middleton’s wardrobe, it led to a real-life royal fashion emergency.

In an article in The Sunday Times UK published on Saturday, February 1, a spokesperson for the Palace said the decision stemmed from the princess’ desire to shift the focus away from her clothing to the 'important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting.' This report sparked immediate backlash, with many arguing that her sartorial choices are an integral part of her role and provide significant benefits to British designers and the fashion industry as a whole. At the time, broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard argued for a 'happy medium,' per Fox News, acknowledging the princess's important work while recognizing the public's enjoyment of royal glamour and the significant economic impact of her clothing. It seems that the Palace got the memo. In a subsequent statement to People magazine, released on Tuesday, February 11, a Kensington Palace spokesperson clarified: 'Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’ clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits.” The rep continued: “To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales. To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’ clothing.' The change of stance seemed to suggest that, while the Palace acknowledges Kate’s preference for focusing on her work, they are also well aware of the importance of providing information about her fashion choices for numerous reasons. The statement reassured the public and the fashion industry that the established practice of sharing outfit details will continue. In June 2011, wearing the Jenny Packham dress that set the red-carpet bar. Since Kate, 43, first arrived on the world stage 14 years ago, her every public appearance is meticulously documented, and her outfits are instantly identified and discussed. Websites like 'What Kate Wore' provides detailed information about her wardrobe in real-time, further amplifying her economic impact. Her wardrobe provided ample material for analysis, too. Consistently showcasing British designers, she offered invaluable exposure to labels like Jenny Packham, Emilia Wickstead and Alexander McQueen, to name a few, many of whom have experienced what was long ago coined the 'Kate Effect' — a significant spike in orders for any item she wore. In Emilia Wickstead during The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in June 2022. This made her arguably the most influential champion of the British fashion industry. Her frequent inclusion of high-street brands, such as Zara, contributed to her relatable, down-to-earth image, demonstrating that even a real-life princess can appreciate affordable fashion, which helped subtly humanize the centuries-old institution of the monarchy. In a Zara frock during a visit to South Wales in 2025. The 'Kate Effect' extends beyond established brands to smaller, independent designers. Eponine London, for example, saw a dramatic increase in orders after the princess wore their designs. Founder Jet Shenkman described the experience as 'life-changing,' highlighting the transformative power of royal patronage for small businesses. Similarly, labels like Needle & Thread, Ghost, Anita Dongre, All the Falling Stars and Soru have all experienced the 'Kate Effect,' with sell-outs, waiting lists and increased brand recognition following her endorsement. Reiss experienced the phenomenon firsthand when she wore their dresses for significant occasions, including engagement portraits and meeting with then-President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2011. At the time, David Reiss, 81, the brand's founder, described the overwhelming surge in demand, which resulted in website crashes and rapid sell-outs. The impact was so significant that the Shola dress sold out at a rate of one per minute online. In a Reiss shift dress while meeting with First Lady Michelle Obama in 2011. When you add it all up, what Kate wears reportedly boosts the British fashion industry by an estimated $1 billion annually. No wonder, then, that the brands who have benefited have led to the Princess of Wales having dresses, coats, handbags and more all named after her. In the early years of her royal life, when she was still somewhat of an enigma, her clothing offered a glimpse into her values and personality, allowing the world to connect with her on a more personal and even prestigious level. Some of Kate’s high-street items are displayed in the Victoria and Albert Museu





