The Red Skull: A Forgotten Foe in the MCU

The Red Skull, one of the oldest and most influential antagonists in Marvel Comics history, has become a footnote in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, the character has been reduced to a passive player on the grand cosmic scale, with no agenda and no desire to challenge Captain America's beliefs. The Red Skull's reintroduction in Avengers: Infinity War and his subsequent appearance in Avengers: Endgame have redefined him as a supernatural functionary with no desire to cause harm. This raises the question of whether Marvel Studios should bring the Red Skull back to the MCU, and how they could do it.

Johann Schmidt, the Red Skull , is one of the oldest and most influential antagonists in Marvel Comics history. Created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, Schmidt debuted in Captain America comics.

The Red Skull was behind some of the most ambitious storytelling in the Captain America franchise, and his devious acts include manipulating Sharon Carter into assassinating Steve Rogers in Ed Brubaker's run, masquerading as Secretary of State Dell Rusk to release a biological weapon at Mount Rushmore, his partial mind-transfer into Soviet general Aleksander Lukin, and Nick Spencer's run, where the Red Skull literally rewrites reality with the help of a Cosmic Cube to make Steve Rogers have always been a sleeper Hydra agent. The through-line across all these stories is that the Red Skull is always scheming to challenge Captain America's beliefs and undermine his life.

Hugo Weaving's portrayal of Schmidt in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger showed the character as a fanatic who considers Hitler a small thinker and who's ready to take over the world with the full might of Hydra. The film's climax, in which the Tesseract disintegrates Schmidt and hurls him across the universe, was designed to leave a door open for the character's potential return.

However, Marvel Studios never followed through on this idea and eventually dumbed down the character in subsequent films. By the time of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers had discovered that his entire modern-era history was shaped in part by Hydra, dismantled SHIELD from within, gone to war with the Avengers over Bucky Barnes, and effectively brought his arc as a soldier to its conclusion.

The Red Skull had become a footnote in Steve's history, and the villain's appearance in Vormir underlined his insignificance. In Avengers: Infinity War, Schmidt appeared as a hooded spectral figure, recast with Ross Marquand performing in place of Hugo Weaving, serving as the designated guide explaining the Soul Stone's sacrifice requirement to Thanos and Gamora. He speaks in riddles about being 'cursed' by the Tesseract and condemned to tend this cosmic checkpoint indefinitely before floating away from the movie.

The Red Skull's reintroduction actively redefined him as a passive player on the grand cosmic scale. That's the same character who organized global terror networks in Marvel Comics, manipulated SHIELD agents, and engineered political coups from the shadows. Heck, the Red Skull has frequently played with the Cosmic Cube's ability to change reality, putting his own mind at risk just to torment Steve. In the MCU, though, the villain is reduced to a supernatural functionary with no agenda.

The appearance in Avengers: Infinity War repeated the pattern, as Schmidt stood to the side as Hawkeye and Black Widow fought to decide who would sacrifice their life in exchange for the Soul Stone. The Russo brothers confirmed post-release that Schmidt was freed from his guardianship once the Soul Stone was claimed in Avengers: Endgame.

However, that happened offscreen, and his new personality as a wise cosmic guru means we are unlikely to see him become a villain again. As it turns out, the MCU turned the Red Skull from a menacing foe into a glorified cameo





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