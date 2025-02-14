The release of three emaciated Israeli hostages from Hamas highlights the brutal treatment inflicted upon them and raises concerns about the International Committee of the Red Cross's (ICRC) handling of the situation. The ICRC's prioritization of its relationship with Hamas over the welfare of Jewish hostages, coupled with its history of discriminatory practices against Israel, exposes a deeply troubling double standard. The article examines the ICRC's failures and the broader implications of its actions for the international community.

Three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas on February 8, 2023, appearing gaunt and emaciated, reminiscent of concentration camp survivors. Their harrowing ordeal, which included starvation and the trauma of witnessing the executions of their loved ones, highlights the brutal treatment inflicted by Hamas . The Red Cross has faced criticism for its handling of the hostage situation, as it prioritized its relationship with Hamas over the welfare of Jewish hostages.

While the ICRC has historically visited Israeli prisons, it neglected to visit Jewish hostages in Gaza, leading to Israel suspending its access. The organization's failure to demand Hamas's compliance with its own principles, particularly regarding the humane treatment of prisoners, raises serious concerns about its impartiality and commitment to its core mission. President Joe Biden's call for the global community to demand access for the International Red Cross to visit hostages was met with inaction from the White House. Despite Israel's suspension of ICRC access and Hamas's rejection of their demands, the US continued to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the organization. The ICRC's reluctance to prioritize the welfare of Jewish hostages, even when some were American citizens, suggests a troubling double standard. Furthermore, the organization's history of discriminating against Israel, exemplified by its delayed recognition of Magen David Adom and its embrace of the Islamic Red Crescent, indicates a deeply rooted antipathy towards Jews. This pattern of bias extends beyond the ICRC, as organizations like the UNRWA have been implicated in enabling Hamas's terrorist activities. The ICRC's moral bankruptcy and its willingness to sacrifice its mission for political expediency are not isolated incidents but rather reflect a systemic problem within international organizations. The case of the Israeli hostages raises serious questions about the effectiveness and impartiality of these institutions, prompting a crucial debate about their legitimacy and future role in the global community.





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Rights Middle East HAMAS ISRAELI HOSTAGES RED CROSS INTERNATIONAL LAW ANTI-SEMITISM UNITED NATIONS HUMANITARIAN AID

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Hostage Held ‘Under Red Cross Offices’ While Red Cross Failed to VisitSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

XRP: Not Death Cross But Cross You Might Not ExpectXRP nearing cross between moving averages that might cause some issues

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Three Israeli hostages handed to Red Cross in GazaHamas is expected to release three hostages after a ceasefire with Israel went into effect in Gaza. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for Sunday TODAY.

Read more »

Live blog: Hamas hands over three Israeli captives to Red CrossTrump says Gaza truce in Israel's 471-day genocide, in which over 46,913 Palestinians were reportedly killed and over 110,750 others wounded, must hold. In Lebanon, Israel has killed more than 4,068 people since October 2023.

Read more »

Chaotic scenes in Gaza during transfer of three hostages to the Red CrossCrowds of people gathered around vehicles carrying three hostages as they were released by Hamas as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel on Sunday.

Read more »

‘We have to be ready’: California wildfires highlight ongoing need for more Red Cross volunteersAs fire crews continue their efforts to battle the California wildfires, officials with the Northeast Florida chapter of the American Red Cross say the disaster is shining a light on the ongoing need for volunteers.

Read more »