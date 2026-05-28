The Red Clay Strays: A Band of Misfits and Southern Heritage

The Red Clay Strays, a soulful country-rock ensemble, have become one of the fastest-rising acts in the country world. They have broken out on TikTok with the 2022 single ‘Wondering Why’ and have been invited back to Dave Cobb’s studio to record their new album. The band’s members remain based in their native Mobile, Alabama, and have eschewed the industry machine and pageantry, driving their rapid growth.

From left: Zach Rishel, Sevans Henderson, John Hall, Brandon Coleman, Andrew Bishop and Drew Nix of The Red Clay Strays . They were confident in what they’d just created.

Still, they worried: Would a last-minute mishap mean they’d never get invited back to eminent producer Dave Cobb’s studio?

‘We had just made our first record with him, and we were leaving, and Drew spilled Coke all over freshly painted stairs,’ recalls the band’s charismatic frontman, Brandon Coleman. ‘We were like, ‘You ruined it! ’





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