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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. The rising pop star did get nominated for other Grammys—including Best New Artist—but her absence from the most coveted category is baffling.

It’s the biggest day in music: the Grammy nominations drop day, where music critics and fans alike join forces to talk trash about the Recording Academy’s choices. Last year was the most hopeful many—myself included—felt about the direction that the Academy was taking. Kendrick Lamar rightfully took home five awards! My fellow Boricua Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to win Album of the Year with an entirely Spanish-language LP!

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FKA twigs finally won a Grammy! It was a major breakthrough, showing that the Academy was taking note of what listeners actually like after changing its older, white, mostly male voter base in 2025 toBut in 2027, it looks like the Academy started disregarding what the general public loves and is back to its puzzling bullshit, leaving the biggest artist of the year out of its Album of the Year nominee list: Slayyyter.

The Recording Academy is playing it a bit too safe, and while it’s a relief that the category is led by women, with the exception of Mars, few of these nominees experienced a modicum of the attention that Slayyyter’sawakened something in my jaded little music writer heart—dare I say a newfound hope that this industry isn’t as fucked as I thought it was. The album feels fresh while being reminiscent of the music I discovered through Tumblr in the 2010s that sparked my interest in writing.

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I’m not alone in becoming instantly enamored by Slayyyter’s new era. Booking music festivals before the craze surrounding her breakout album, she amassed huge crowds despite her early slots. Catching her at this year’s Governors Ball gave me goosebumps to see a sea of thousands know every word to her tracks. I had no luck getting tickets for her Brooklyn Paramount show, as it sold out immediately.

The same thing happened when her Madison Square Garden headlining debut was announced. Slayyyter’s career trajectory is one of the most surprising recent success stories in the music industry: if you trust your artistic vision and don’t compromise it to become famous, it will find its audience.

Before, Slayyyter had experienced brief success with “Daddy AF,” a single released in 2019, and became a niche internet sensation—thanks to the track, adored by terminally online pop girlies and Bushwick twinks, but faded into the background shortly after. As the Missouri-born pop stardidn’t bring her out of obscurity, making her question whether she was even meant to be an artist.

“I just was so over it all. I was like, you know what, I’m gonna make one more project, and then maybe I can go back to school. Like, clearly this isn’t working out for me,” she reflected. her all, drawing on her beginnings: growing up in the Midwest as a stoner teen with a love for Richard Linklater’s, partying with friends, and listening to Crystal Castles, White Stripes, early Lady Gaga, Marina, Justice, Lana Del Rey, and Skrillex.

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She combined influences from the acts that inspired her to make music of her own, modernizing them for the new age of the internet and throwing out genre conventions. Her lyrics are outstanding, too, written from a point of view that’s both self-deprecating and self-aggrandizing, similar to Charli xcx’s career-defining album.

Here, Slayyyter was reminding listeners she’s a star while letting them in on the insecurities that plague her—feeling abandoned by male figures in her life, dealing with other women interfering in her relationship, and the suicidal ideation that plagued her while wondering if her hard work was futile. It allowed listeners to see themselves in Slayyyter’s duality: wanting to be recognized and accepted for who they are, with rejection leaving you wondering, “Why can’t they see what I see in myself?

” is by not including it in the Album of the Year category, at least Slayyyter wasn’t totally shut out. She did, as expected, get Best New Artist and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording , Best Dance Pop Recording , and Best Dance/Electronic Album. But aside from Best New Artist, none of these categories quite capture the level of acclaim Slayyyter received for the album.

The decision to include Taylor Swift, whose disastrous recordEP were panned even by ardent Swifties, shows that the Academy hasn’t fully recovered from its bias toward ultra-popular, bland, and unimaginative releases rather than giving emerging stars their proper dues. Hopefully, Slayyyter will continue getting the last laugh with future triumphs.