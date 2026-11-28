NVIDIA's first GPU was the start of a major graphics card revolution.

in March of that year, and Y2K is all anyone can seem to talk about. It's also the year that NVIDIA debuts its first GeForce product, the, the 256 doesn't seem so special.

It only had a modest 17 million transistors and up to 64MB of memory, depending on the specific model. To put those specs in perspective, even the entry-level GeForce RTX 5050 has it beat, with 16.9 billion transistors and 8GB of VRAM. But the GeForce 256 was special. Besides being the first NVIDIA product to carry the GeForce name, the company also marketed it as the world's first graphics processing unit .

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We'll get to what that means in a moment, but looking back now, it was a decision that would change NVIDIA and the industry forever.of the gaming GPU market in recent years, it's easy to forget that the PC landscape was very different in 1999. At the time, the company was one of three major players in the market alongside 3dfx and ATI Technologies. The dominant force was 3dfx, with its Voodoo line of 3D accelerators.