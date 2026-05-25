The Reality of Streaming Services and Its Challenges

The author reflects on the current state of streaming services and how they have evolved from a convenient way to access entertainment to a more challenging experience. The author highlights various issues such as show cancellations, volatility of catalog, and increased subscription costs.

Even though streaming services play an important role in how we consume content today, some things about them drive me crazy. In a way, these subscriptions appeared as a way to make access to entertainment easier.

For a while, that worked. I only had to open an app to watch what I wanted without any trouble. But little by little, that experience kept getting worse, and even started to show some problems similar to those with cable TV. Today, in some ways, I feel like I pay more for a service that gives me a worse experience.

Either way, keep coming while my favorite shows get canceled or removed from the service I subscribe to. I still think some services deserve a subscription, mainly the ones that offer some of my favorite shows, like The Office. The early days of streaming services saw only Netflix, one of the pioneers in this market segment, with one subscription giving access to a lot of content.

Studios that did not consider launching their own service, their productions went into Netflix's catalog. But little by little, they realized that their own subscription services gave them a way to increase their profits. This fragmentation led to a decline in the quality of Netflix's catalog, as studios removed their productions from the service to place them on their own streaming services. Another problem with streaming is the volatility of its catalogs.

Besides worrying about whether an original series will be finished or canceled halfway through, you cannot feel at ease with works that have already ended. Even while paying for Netflix to watch The Office, one of my favorite shows, it became unavailable on Netflix and moved to Peacock. Sure, the Peacock version has some cool additions, like the Superfan Episodes, which show deleted scenes already integrated into the story, but it was still an extra service to subscribe to.

In the end, you pay for one service, but you do not have the security that it will keep those works in its catalog forever, so you need to check every month what enters or leaves to see if what you like is still there. The streaming world has also seen instances where TV shows, despite their quality, have been canceled.

Studios have, without hesitation, dropped productions because they did not meet audiences' expectations or for some other reason, resulting in viewers losing one of their favorite TV shows without seeing its story properly end. Another annoyance is how they are volatile and hard to predict, with replacements brought in at a moment's notice which is similar to cable TV.

Overall, streaming has become so complicated that we need to be constantly vigilant because of how dynamic and challenging the landscape is





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Streaming Services Show Cancellations Volatility Of Catalogs Increased Subscription Costs Pioneers In The Market Netflix Original Productions Superfan Episodes

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