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The Real Reason Meghan Wasn’t at Remembrance Day with Harry After Report the Prince Feels ‘Lonely’ & ‘Isolated’ Amid Marriage Rumors The Real Reason Meghan Wasn’t at Remembrance Day with Harry After Report the Prince Feels ‘Lonely’ & ‘Isolated’ Amid Marriage RumorsHarry & Meghan Send Charles Clear Message After Report They Weren’t Invited to What Could Be the King’s ‘Last Christmas’were never expected to jump back into royal duties. In fact, after they moved, the British royal family went out of their way to make it clear that it didn’t mean Harry and Meghan were going to be working royals once again.

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So, honestly, no one should have been expecting to see the formerBut there were still questions when Meghan did not accompany her husband as he traveled to Brackley, Northamptonshire, to honor Britain’s fallen soldiers. According to Harry & Meghan Send Charles Clear Message After Report They Weren’t Invited to What Could Be the King’s ‘Last Christmas’ Harry Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ by William’s ‘Genuinely Shocking’ Behavior as He Feels His Brother Wants Him ‘Banished’ “Meghan is smarter than Harry when it comes to reading the room.

She knows she isn’t loved in Britain, and Remembrance Sunday was not the occasion to test that,” an insider told“Imagine the headlines if she had been booed. The pictures would have gone around the world. She wasn’t prepared to take that risk, particularly on a day meant to honor fallen soldiers,” they added.

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This is despite the fact that Harry and Meghan’s first public event back in British soil resulted in a pretty warm reception, and nothing even close to boos. Despite attending a ceremony meant to honor soldiers, Harry did not join King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who attended the traditional national service at London’s Cenotaph.is counting down the days until they go back to California.

It’s obvious that Harry feels this huge sense of relief being back in the UK, but most of Meghan’s life is in the US,” a source shared with the outlet. Related: Harry & Meghan Reportedly At War Over Their Kids As Sources Claim Their Marriage Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Expected. Does that mean she’s ready to go back to the US so soon after moving?

Royal observers who have been waiting for them to break up have jumped on the speculation.

“Harry’s heartbroken, and feeling more alone and isolated than ever,” an insider explained. “Meghan is suddenly making all these massive, life-altering decisions on her own. He’s in a state of panic about what she’s planning next. ” “It’s triggering a lot of old insecurities in him.

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He’s desperately trying to understand her mindset, but the communication has completely broken down and it’s a terrifyingly lonely position for him to be in. ”is especially concerned about where they will live.

“If Meghan becomes unhappy and it doesn’t work, she’ll go back to the US and take the kids. And if Harry doesn’t want to come with them, it’ll mean long-distance, which could spell trouble for their marriage.

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