What is going on between them?

William & Kate ‘Desperately’ Want Andrew Banned From What Could Be Charles’ ‘Last Christmas’ as the King Is Put in an ‘Impossible Situation’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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The Real Reason Meghan ‘Pulled Out’ of Joint Speech With Harry After Report He Feels ‘Lonely’ & ‘Isolated’ in Marriage—’Incredibly Messy’ The Real Reason Meghan ‘Pulled Out’ of Joint Speech With Harry After Report He Feels ‘Lonely’ & ‘Isolated’ in Marriage—’Incredibly Messy’Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Doubts Sutton Foster Would ‘Take Care’ of His Health as Sources Reveal the Real Reason ‘Everyone’s Worried’ About HimKristen Bell Finally Responds to ‘Abusive’ Dax Shepard Marriage Rumors Amid Claims Their Relationship Is ‘Much Worse Than They’re Letting On’has had a rough few weeks, primarily due to the disturbing allegations against her dad, Thomas Markle Sr. So, it’s no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex has pulled back publicly.

, but she recently joined him on a trip to Brussels, Belgium. While there, they attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, which pays tribute to “children who have lost their lives as a result of the harm they suffered on social media,” per the ‘Hurt’ Meghan Reportedly ‘Disgusted’ Amid Report FBI Is Questioning Her Over What She ‘Knew’ About Criminal Activity—Here’s if She’s ‘Willing’ to ‘Cooperate’ Harry Gives Bold Comment on Children’s ‘Safety’ After Report Meghan Is Being Questioned by the FBI Over What She ‘Knew’ About Criminal Activityabout Meghan’s absence, claiming she was “just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now.

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” However, royal expert Rob Shuter reported that Meghan was actually told to skip the speech. Why? Well, the “timing was simply too toxic” because Markle Sr. had just been arrested on child sexual abuse charges..

“They were facing a potential PR nightmare, and nobody wanted the entire event hijacked by questions about her father. They needed to protect the message, even if that meant sacrificing Meghan’s speech. ” Related: ‘Lonely’ Harry Reportedly Feeling ‘Isolated’ in Meghan Marriage as Sources Reveal Whether There’s an ‘End in Sight’ They added, “The decision was made for her. Presenting it as Meghan choosing to withdraw was simply the cleanest way to manage an incredibly messy situation.

” Meghan’s absence from Remembrance Day and withdrawal from the speech comes amid claims that she and Harry are in a bad spot. A source recently told“Meghan is suddenly making all these massive, life-altering decisions on her own. He’s in a state of panic about what she’s planning next,” the insider explained.

“It’s triggering a lot of old insecurities in him. He’s desperately trying to understand her mindset, but the communication has completely broken down and it’s a terrifyingly lonely position for him to be in. ” Harry’s also allegedly fearful that Meghan won’t want to return to the UK.

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“If Meghan becomes unhappy and it doesn’t work, she’ll go back to the US and take the kids,” the source said. “And if Harry doesn’t want to come with them, it’ll mean long-distance, which could spell trouble for their marriage.

”Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Doubts Sutton Foster Would ‘Take Care’ of His Health as Sources Reveal the Real Reason ‘Everyone’s Worried’ About HimKristen Bell Finally Responds to ‘Abusive’ Dax Shepard Marriage Rumors Amid Claims Their Relationship Is ‘Much Worse Than They’re Letting On’Trump & Barron’s Relationship Takes Unexpected Turn After Report the President’s Other Son Is ‘Distancing’ Himself from HimWilliam & Kate ‘Desperately’ Want Andrew Banned From What Could Be Charles’ ‘Last Christmas’ as the King Is Put in an ‘Impossible Situation’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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