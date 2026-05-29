The Real Meaning of Being Cool: Embracing Emotional and Financial Freedom

A personal reflection on motherhood, identity, and the journey towards emotional and financial freedom. The author shares her experiences of navigating the pressure to perform as a millennial mom, building a community with like-minded women, and finding solace in a retreat that covers topics from tarot to tax strategy.

I asked myself what motherhood would look like for me, an artist and writer in New York City, after becoming a mother for the first time.

I started asking women I admired, and those conversations were life-changing. I began a podcast in 2018 to know that I and my son would be okay. The podcast evolved into a live talk show, and after every event, I received messages about the magic of the night. I was navigating the pressure to perform as a millennial mom, posting about Erewhon runs but also paying for them with an EBT card.

I was letting go of shame and exploring what it means to be a single mother without conforming to tired tropes. I realized my story wasn't unique and couldn't build what I imagined alone. I teamed up with Sarah to build a retreat that held mothers in all the ways they needed, and our inaugural Cool Moms Feelings & Finance Retreat in Palm Springs covered topics from tarot to tax strategy and spiritual liberation to credit card debt.

One of the greatest reliefs was a session with Greenlight, which gave us the words and tools to talk to our kids about money with honesty and intention. The shame started to lift in that room. At the retreat, mothers paid off credit cards, walked out of tarot sessions with clarity, and simply enjoyed each other's company. We had every intention of going out but instead wandered into the hotel bar and danced into the night.

I also spent Mother's Day weekend with my own mother, and we had a conversation about her relationship with money, fears, and what she hopes to leave her children. We saw each other as two women who had been quietly doing it alone for a very long time. There is so much more work to do, but that weekend we only scratched the surface of becoming emotionally and financially free.

That's what it actually means to be cool - not the aesthetic, not the effortlessness, not the performance of having it together, but what's left when you put all of that down and are free





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Motherhood Identity Emotional Freedom Financial Freedom Community Retreat Tarot Tax Strategy Spiritual Liberation Credit Card Debt

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