The Real-Life Muse Behind Lucian Freud's Masterpiece Meets Her Portrait Before Auction

Sue Tilley, the subject of Lucian Freud's monumental painting 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet,' visits the artwork at Sotheby's ahead of its auction estimated at £25-35 million. She reflects on posing for Freud, their friendship, and the extraordinary value of her image.

It took four men to heave the 200-pound painting onto the wall. Once mounted, the voluptuous nude body stands tall like a mountain against the pale wash of Sotheby's London gallery.

There are five or six people in the room, including the hangers and the auction house press team, who coo and aw over the sleeping woman on the canvas, her blue-tinged flesh erupting in folds. Suddenly, a jolly voice with an east London twang cuts through the mesmerized whispers: "Hello," says a much smaller woman at the back of the room: "I'm here in real life!

" Sue Tilley, the 60-something retired benefits supervisor and subject of British artist Lucian Freud's monumental painting "Sleeping by the Lion Carpet" (1996), has travelled from her home in St Leonards-on-sea on the south coast of England for an uncanny meeting with the oil-on-canvas work before it heads to auction next month. The portrait, which Sotheby's Europe chairman Olivier Barker says is "the magnum opus of Lucian's work," is estimated to fetch between £25-35 million ($33-45 million) at the Lewis Collection sale on 24 June.

Tilley is well aware of these lofty price tags, of course, though that's about as far as it goes.

"It feels very weird, because I never really got any money," she said while sitting across from her imposing portrait. "I think sometimes I'm probably worth about £100 million," she laughed. "How shocking is that! " She posed for the seminal painter, who died in 2011, numerous times in the 1990s and was paid a modest day rate.

"People think I walked in the room and went 'Wow, let's work on the most expensive painting in the world. ' It wasn't like that at all. " Together, they created four portraits: "Evening in the Studio" (1993), "Benefits Supervisor Resting" (1994), "Benefits Supervisor Sleeping" (1995) and "Sleeping by the Lion Carpet.

" Two have broken records with their sale price: First the 1995 portrait, which sold in 2008 at Christie's in New York for $33.6 million and became the most expensive work by a living artist. Then in 2015 the proverbial yardstick was thrown like a javelin, after the 1994 painting sold, also at Christie's in New York, for $56.2 million.

Freud and Tilley were first introduced by a mutual friend, Leigh Bowery - the trailblazing Australian performance artist, costume designer and club kid who moved to London as a teenager hellbent on experiencing the nightlife and culture he read about in magazines. Tilley was a close friend of Bowery's after meeting while out clubbing, and in 2025 wrote his biography.

"He made a name for himself as being very outrageous," she said. "But deep down he was a very normal person. " Freud meanwhile was interested in staying close to London's avant-garde scene, "the ticking heart of what was really going on in London at that particular moment in time," said Barker. He painted Bowery, Tilley and a legion of their nightclub crew.

Tilley in particular, "completed something that (Freud) needed of his models," Barker added. It was "a fantastic experience," Tilley said, as they chewed the fat on everything from life and friendly gossip to horse racing. But sitting for the master painter wasn't without complication or discomfort. For one, she had never posed nude before.

Nervous about what to expect from the first session, Bowery came over to her place and "made me strip my clothes off so I could practice.

" Bowery's instructions ("you have to do this, you have to do that,") put "the fear of God" in Tilley. But when she met Freud she instinctively did her own thing.

"I think that's why he liked me," she said. "I disobeyed him the whole time. " Still, the schedule was strict. Tilley would arrive around 7:30am, be given breakfast, and then the painting began.

This unique encounter between the living muse and her monumental likeness underscores the personal stories behind the staggering auction estimates. As the painting heads to auction, Tilley reflects on her unlikely journey from benefits supervisor to immortalized subject of one of the most valuable artworks of the 20th century. The sale marks another milestone for Freud's legacy, while Tilley remains grounded, finding humor in the surreal turn of events.

The painting now hangs as a silent witness to the transient fame and enduring art





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lucian Freud Sue Tilley Sleeping By The Lion Carpet Auction Portrait

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sue Tilley Reunites with Lucian Freud's Iconic Painting Ahead of Sotheby's AuctionModel Sue Tilley posed in front of Freud's 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet' during an interview at Sotheby's as the painting heads to auction, expected to fetch millions.

Read more »

Model Sue Tilley Reflects on Lucian Freud Masterpiece Heading to AuctionSue Tilley, the model for Lucian Freud's famous painting 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet,' discusses her experience posing for the artist as the work goes up for sale at Sotheby's with a multi-million dollar estimate.

Read more »

Sue Tilley reflects on Lucian Freud masterpiece heading to auctionFormer model Sue Tilley discusses Lucian Freud's Sleeping by the Lion Carpet, its creation, its place in modern art and the upcoming Sotheby's sale valued at up to thirty‑five million pounds.

Read more »

Sue Tilley's portrait by Lucian Freud could fetch £35m at auctionSue Tilley, the subject of one of Lucian Freud's defining masterpieces, hopes the portrait will show people that big girls can do well as the painting goes up for auction and could fetch up to £35 million. The painting, Sleeping by the Lion Carpet, will go up for sale for the first time as part of The Lewis Collection from Sotheby's in June. The portrait, which was painted from 1995 to 1996, features Tilley slouched on a leather couch fully naked and has been estimated to sell for between £25 to £35 million.

Read more »