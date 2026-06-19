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The Real Housewives of Orange County Star Jo Opens Up About Her Journey to Parenthood

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The Real Housewives of Orange County Star Jo Opens Up About Her Journey to Parenthood
The Real Housewives Of Orange CountyJoParenthood
📆6/19/2026 4:03 PM
📰usweekly
56 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 47% · Publisher: 55%

Jo, a star from The Real Housewives of Orange County, shares her emotional journey to parenthood after being told she is infertile. Despite the difficult news, Jo and her husband remain hopeful of starting a family and becoming parents.

Jo, a 45-year-old star from The Real Housewives of Orange County, has been sharing her emotional journey to parenthood after being told she is infertile.

Despite the difficult news, Jo and her husband remain hopeful of starting a family and becoming parents. Jo shared her feelings with Us Weekly from The Abbey in West Hollywood, California, stating that she is going through the seven stages of grief. She believes that motherhood comes in different forms and that it's not just about biological children. Jo has been receiving comments from strangers questioning why she didn't immediately opt for IVF or a surrogate.

However, she explained that it's not as simple as just sending her a check for $40,000 a round, especially considering her age and the high cost of IVF. Jo doesn't want to hear from strangers who think she should just 'relax' and is instead focusing on her faith and optimism. She believes that God has her in the palm of His hand and that her baby will find her.

Jo's story is not unique, as many celebrity parents have struggled with infertility, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Jo remains hopeful and confident that all will be well, and she encourages others who are struggling with infertility not to lose hope

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The Real Housewives Of Orange County Jo Parenthood Infertility IVF Surrogate

 

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