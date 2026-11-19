Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has been talking about standards and accountability throughout a miserably lost season, and he finally backed it up Thursday. The

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Samaje Perine holds back Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has been talking about standards and accountability throughout a miserably lost season, and he finally backed it up Thursday. The rookie coach, overmatched to this point 10 games into his job, announced that $19M corner Marlon Humphrey was sent home, will not practice with the team and will not play Sunday at Carolina.

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Humphrey, paid and propped up as a “leader” on this team, has been rankling players and coaches for years with his podcasting and social-media proclivities, and his remarks on his podcast caught up to him this week. ” on his podcast. Humphrey was allowed to practice and meet the media Wednesday after releasing the pod, but on Thursday Minter announced there would actually be some discipline attached.

There was every reasonable football reason to be made to pay Humphrey $4M to leave in the offseason , but he is a favorite of general manager Eric DeCosta, who rose to his defense before the season began and proclaimed him to be a “$19M corner. ” And Humphrey has been picked on by bad quarterbacks and exposed by blocking tight ends in coverage.

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A legion of former coaches, players and execs have come on “The Daily Flock Show” including Wink Martindale, Marty Hurney, Ryan Clark, Bucky Brooks pointing out Humphrey needed a limited role in the slot, but players making $19M with a powerful font office and a rookie head coach don’t end up benched or “relegated” to the slot. Instead, Humphrey was repeatedly allowed to take on top receivers all season and he remains as targeted as any corner in the NFL.

The Ravens front office has been pushing a narrative about young corner TJ Tampa for years but he’s barely seen the field even with Humphrey struggling, though he and veteran Chidobe Awuzie will see more action Sunday nowseasons and prove people wrong this spring – said on Thursday, “we love him,” about Humphrey, while pointing out how regrettable his remarks were, even in gest. Weaver pointed to “technique and fundamentals” as key issues in Humphrey’s poor season and also noted it’s hardy been limited to him.

“Defensively, we haven’t lived up to our standard,” Weaver said. This is another new low in a lost season full of them.on that side of the ball, and they have allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL.

Minter began publicly expressing the need for locker room leadership by October, and Humphrey has beenThe Ravens are the worst second-half team in the NFL, Baltimore does not have a second-half interception and they do not have an interception from a corner or safety in coverage all season , despite Minter’s zone coverages being hailed as exemplary in that regard. Minter is being viewed around the NFL as aSubscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Urgent Ravens Conversations:Jason has covered sports professionally for newspapers, websites and broadcast networks since 1996 and have covered the NFL extensively for The Washington Post, CBS Sports and The NFL Network from 2004-2025.