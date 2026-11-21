The actor also unpacks the arrival of Deck’s dad and shares what fans can expect from the rest of the season as Bruiser and the gang head to Ireland in an interview with TODAY.com.

Milo Callaghan's Rudy Baylor takes on a for-profit juvenile detention center scheme in Season 2 of "The Rainmaker.

" Rudy Baylor will stop at nothing to get justice for his clients, even if that means traveling over 3,000 miles for a possible showdown with an Irish crime boss. Season 2 of USA Network’s “The Rainmaker” has raised the stakes, introducing multiple, life-threatening cases that Rudy, played by Milo Callaghan, Bruiser and Deck have to navigate.

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Anchoring the season is Rudy’s defense of client Victor Suffredes , a young kid who is wrongfully being held in a juvenile detention center. Discrepancies in Victor’s case lead Rudy to unravel a for-profit prison scheme affecting hundreds of children.

“Part of the privilege of doing the show is that there’s a very real-world application to the information,” Callaghan tellsabout the Season 2 storyline. “The cases in the show are very real examples of injustice in the world, and I feel like the sanctity of childhood is generally held so high by the populace. But every now and then, people transgress that and they mistreat children for profit, and that’s the world that we’re living in in Season 2.

” The case takes a turn in Episode 6, which aired Friday, Nov. 20, when the gang decides to add Irish corporation Akram Holdings, the center’s parent company, as a defendant, meaning that the lawsuit will continue in Ireland. .

There, fans will also learn more details about Sarah’s involvement with the Irish Garda as she looks to clear her name and reputation. Speaking of Sarah, she and Rudy share an emotional moment during the episode when she confesses how she truly feels about her ex . Below, Callaghan unpacks Episode 6’s biggest moments, including Rudy and Sarah’s heartfelt moment, and teases what fans can expect from the two of them the rest of the season.

He also opens up about Richard Kind joining the cast as Deck’s dad and reveals if fans will see John Slattery’s Leo again. In Episode 6, Rudy and Sarah have a conversation and she reveals he is the only person she trusts. Where do you think that leaves their relationship heading into the rest of the season?

“It’s very easy in 10 hours of TV to create black and white binaries. I think Sarah truthfully gets a hard time at the end of Season 1. I think when you really delve into her thought process, like, I don’t think she’s a villain. She’s like Rudy.

She was like a kid looking for fulfillment the way that she’d been raised to look for it, and she’s a product of her environment. As Rudy is at sea at the beginning of Season 2, so is Sarah. I don’t know if people ever change, but I think people always grow.

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For all the, kind of, anger at the way that she leveraged certain parts of his personal life in Season 1 for her own gain, I think he understands that people grow. Over the course of the season, I think maybe we’ll see if they can grow in a way that complements each other. ”“I think that everybody has the opportunity for redemption. ” There are a lot of new characters this season.

Episode 6 introduces Deck’s father. What was it like to work with Richard Kind?

“He’s a complete rapscallion, is the word that I would use. He’s like a rascal in the best sense of the word. He’s generous. He projects this kind of certainty.

Film sets are places where a lot can go wrong. Often when you’re working with a cast and a crew…you want people to come onto that set with a sense of purpose. He embodies purpose. He’s hilarious.

He is kind. He’s a stunning actor and just gave us all a lot of time and energy that we were all really grateful for. We had to bring Richard Kind to Ireland, and that was not the easiest sell, I don’t think, for him. Maybe it was.

You’d have to ask him. But he showed up with his heart and soul, and just made the experience even more special than it already was. ” The scenes with banter between Rudy and Deck are some of my favorite moments. Is PJ improvising at all or is it in the script?

“We both are. I work with P.J. more than anyone else on the show. We have a shorthand that makes those days very easy and very productive. I mean, he’s the master of improvisation, but also just presence.

Like, he often will say, “Just be with me,” and those are the scenes I feel where we’ve had not enough time to prep, and where it’s just me and him, that are some of my favorite to shoot. He’s fantastic. ”“I do. I don’t think you’ve seen it yet.

” John Slattery’s character, Leo, has returned for a couple episodes. Your characters haven’t shared any scenes yet. What was it like to have him back on set? And can you tease if Rudy and Leo will come face to face again?

“John’s the don. He really was such a grounding influence for me in Season 1, and was so generous with his time. I have a lot to thank him for. Having him back was just a privilege.

He only came back for a short time. We managed to squeeze it in around other commitments, and we were really grateful he agreed to do it. I think he really is a classy part of the show, and he’s a fantastic actor. We had Leo last season.

Amanda Vonn was introduced this season. And we have Sarah. Who do you think is the biggest adversary Rudy faces between the three of them?

“I think they each bring their own kind of Medusa-esque fears for him. Rudy doesn’t like bullies. The thing about Rudy is he’ll hit a bully. I think in different ways they all, in his eyes, embody the characteristics of a bully.

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The other thing that I think is that he really has a lot of compassion. He’s learnt a lot since Season 1, and I think he looks at people like Amanda Vaughn and he doesn’t agree with them. I think he understands them a lot more than maybe he used to. Amanda Vaughn’s a pretty stunning adversary, though.

, it’s very personal. I think said to us before we started shooting that ‘They’re like a bird and a fish who fell in love, but where are they going to live? ’ And I really think that even at the end of Season 1, they’re still a bird and a fish who fell in love, figuring out if they have a place to live or not.

One of them is going to have to make sacrifices. Do you ever really let go of somebody that you had that very early earnest love with? I don’t know. I think he feels that in his chest in a way that I think he can otherwise make sense of with Leo and Amanda.

I think Sarah is somebody who will always touch his nerves in some way. ” At the end of Episode 6, Rudy says he is taking the juvenile system case to Ireland. How does that set up the rest of the season? What can fans expect?

“It’s so fun. We go to Ireland. It’s the start of the next episode. We shoot the show in Dublin … we shot exteriors in Charleston, but a lot of the show’s interiors take place in Dublin, and we all have such an affinity with the country, the city particularly.

We arrive in Dublin as a three. As actors, we spent a year and a half in Dublin, shooting two seasons of the show. It really felt like coming home. Also they’re fish out of water.

When you’re an American in America, everything, no matter how big it is, it’s normal. We had quite a lot of fun playing with this idea of Americans in a completely new environment, completely new culture that’s a little bit maybe more muted. I work with P.J. and Lana, and they’re Americans, and we shoot in Ireland. Culturally, PJ is one of the loudest people you’ve ever met in my life, right?

Even by American standards, he’s so big. He’s so charismatic and so generous with his energy.

Then sometimes when we walk around Dublin together, people are like, ‘What is happening? Who is this bundle of energy? ’ We play a lot with those cultural differences, which is really fun. ” “The Rainmaker” is on Amazon now and gaining more fans.

What do you think makes the show stand out from other legal dramas on TV right now?

“For me, it’s because it’s not a legal drama. It’s really about people. We hang it on the coat hanger of the courts. But really, it’s a thriller.

It’s a detective buddy cop movie. There’s romance in it. There’s comedy. We have a really like neo-noir, dark edge to it.

I’m really grateful that this first season is getting this life on Amazon because I really think we stepped it up in Season 2. It was always the goal for people to have the opportunity to watch Season 1, so that that would be an off ramp, and they could jump into Season 2. Season 2 felt like it came alive.

We felt like we were a team that’d been playing together for years, instead of trying to find our feet and figuring out colors and tones. Also we just have such a wonderful crew and cast. It’s such a massive ensemble. I think everybody says that their show has the best cast and crew in the world.

So somebody has to be lying somewhere. But I really stand by the fact that my cast and my crew are the best of the best. ”David Bukach / Disney"Saturday Night Live"/NBCUniversal