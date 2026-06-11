The Rainmaker Season 2: New Assistant and Rising Baseball Pitcher Join the Messy Legal Drama

The USA Network legal drama, The Rainmaker, is already gearing up for Season 2 after a superb opening season. Two new characters, Libby Kay and Liam O'Halloran, are joining the show, bringing some fresh blood to the already messy season for Rudy Baylor and his pals.

The USA Network legal drama, The Rainmaker , based on John Grisham ’s best-selling novel, is gearing up for Season 2 after a superb opening season. The show follows Rudy Baylor , a newly qualified lawyer, who takes on powerful courtroom figure Leo Drummond .

Season 2 involves the trio taking on a case involving hundreds of children where even winning could come at a serious cost. The show has been a huge draw for the network, becoming its most watched freshman series in seven years. The return of The Rainmaker was a huge boon for USA, commercially, and a welcome return to scripted drama





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The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'halloran Megan Grenier Boone Mccready Leo Drummond Rudy Baylor Deck Conspiracies Children USA Network John Grisham USA The Rainmaker Season 2 Libby Kay Liam O'

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