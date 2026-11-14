The Rainmaker Kills Off Character With Gruesome Beheading

The Rainmaker season two just killed off a major character, their head found in Bruiser’s designer handbag. Here are all the gory details.

) had his death sentence written at the close of episode four, he wasn’t the victim of the Nov. 13The beginnings of Lynette’s dark fate were teased in episode four, when it was revealed that Tom’s gambling debts hadn’t actually gotten him—as well as the attorneys of J. Lyman Stone—mixed up with the likes of Gator Jack Guidry was cut short. Once Bruiser made the connection, however, she stressed that Lynette and Tom must remain married to ensure they don’t have to test against one another.

So, a drunk Lynette—devastated that she is further chained to her disappointing marriage—rushed to the headquarters of Gator’s operations, begging the crime boss to help her out of her situation. But while it seemed like he’d take out Tom, Gator felt Lynette to be the looser of the two ends and cut her life short. As for exactly how, where, when and who? That’s all still left to be determined.

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“There's a funny story behind this,” the actor, who joined season two of the hit show, told USA Network. “We have so many light, fun scenes. And then I remember getting a call sheet and it saying, ‘Tomorrow, you're going to discover your wife's head in a purse. ’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I got to act.

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I got to be serious. I got to do some real work here. ’” As he put it, finding a head in a handbag is “not something you see every day. It's super high stakes. ”