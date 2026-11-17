Colorectal cancer is the deadliest cancer among people under age 50, and no one is quite sure why

n 2022 Reuben Cheatem thought he had food poisoning—again. The painter and visual artist had first spotted blood in his stool the year before, and he assumed it was from repeated episodes of bad.

But this time the digestive issues, stomach pains and irregular bowel movements wouldn’t let up. After three weeks, he knew they weren’t the result of contaminated food or an everyday bug. His doctor thought he had diverticulitis, a type of colon inflammation, and prescribed antibiotics and pain medications. After a few months, the symptoms returned.

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Nothing worked. On “about my fourth trip to the ER and my fourth CT scan, a specialist said there was no way that was diverticulitis,” Cheatem says.

“It was something further. ” Doctors found an advanced malignant tumor in Cheatem’s lower colon. That September, at age 42, he was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer, which set him on a path to surgery and chemotherapy. He was completely thrown by the words coming out of the doctor’s mouth.

Cheatem thought he was healthy; he ate healthily and exercised regularly, and in his artwork he even avoided using oil-based paints known to contain carcinogens. Plus, he had no family history of colorectal cancer.

“The cancer diagnosis itself came as a shock because I felt like I had been taking so many steps to simply not get cancer,” says Cheatem, who now lives in Texas.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.rates rise among younger, traditionally low-risk people. And these cases have grown increasingly visible.

Actors James Van Der Beek and Chadwick Boseman were both in their 40s when they died from the disease. The uptick in cases has some scientists wondering whether they’re dealing with an entirely new type of colorectal cancer. As they race to find clues to explain the disturbing trend, several theories are emerging. Colorectal cancer is still far more common in adults older than age 65.

What’s shifted is the frequency of cases:, but the number of diagnoses in younger people has continued to escalate since the mid-1990s. In response to the trend, in 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended screening age from 50 to 45. In January 2026, the American Cancer Society’s annual report stated that colorectal cancer hadSimilar increases in rates of the cancer in younger age groups have been seen globally.

People born in the 1990sof developing colorectal cancer than those born in the 1960s in countries such as Australia, Canada and England. Health registries in Korea, Japan, Thailand and India have alsoover the past several decades. Epidemiologists have noticed that the spike in incidence is tied to the time when a person was born, pointing toward generational shifts in risk or exposure.

“Is this a completely new cancer that we’re now seeing in young people for whatever reason? ” —Andrea CercekMost experts agree that the cause or causes won’t be clear-cut. Family history and genetics have been strongly associated with higher risk.

But Kimmie Ng, an oncologist and leader in early-onset colorectal cancer research, and her team at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have seen not only an overall surge in cases in young people but more advanced-stage tumors in people who have no family history of cancer and are otherwise in good health, similar to Cheatem. Some research suggests that generational shifts in lifestyle, such as Unknown exposures in childhood or even in the womb could be factors, Ng says.

Delays in getting tested may also explain part of it, she adds. A 2018 report found that 67 percent of people diagnosed with early-onset colorectal cancer went to at least two physicians before receiving that diagnosis. Ng suspects, however, that there is more to the mysterious trend.

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“Regardless of how they were diagnosed, the survival of the very youngest patients is still worse,” she says. “That suggests to me that there may be something biologically different. ” Johns Hopkins University oncologist Elizabeth Jaffee agrees that delays in diagnosis go only so far toward explaining the surge.

“We don’t know what’s driving these biologically yet, and that’s really the problem,” she says. “We need more biology to go along with all of this epidemiology and correlative studies. ” Every year, leading cancer experts flock to one of the biggest meetings in their field—the American Association of Cancer Research’s annual meeting. And increasingly, the phenomenon of early-onset colorectal cancer is a major topic of conversation.

At the 2025 conference, Jaffee moderated a panel focused on the challenges facing colorectal cancer researchers and patients. Panelist and oncologist Andrea Cercek posed a query that has continued to weigh heavily on researchers and clinicians.

“Is this a completely new cancer that we’re now seeing in young people for whatever reason? ” asked Cercek, co-director of the Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“Or just been this shift that’s now happening younger and younger? ” Cancer can be a slow, surreptitious illness—for decades researchers have called it a “disease of the aging. ” Cells constantly turn over, and little mistakes—or mutations—can sneak into new batches. The body usually catches and eliminates these faulty cells, but with age, that process can slow down, and abnormal cells can pile up.

“Mutation after mutation happens, and then it turns into a carcinoma,” Cercek told me. Colorectal cancer typically follows a 10- to 15-year timeline from normal cell to small growth or polyp to, eventually, a larger mass or tumor. If mutant cells are not detected, they may amass over decades in older adults. Cercek and other researchers are investigating whether something might accelerate the timeline in people who develop the disease at a younger age.

Genetically, colorectal tumors look surprisingly similar in young and old bodies, involving roughly the same groups of mutations. In 2021that tumors from people as young as age 14 and as old as age 93 showed no significant genetic differences. But how those mutations occur in the first place could explain why the tumors pop up earlier in some people.

“Babies or young kids or adolescents exposed to something in the environment that leads to some biological changes early in life that then predispose them to the development of cancer at a younger age than we have historically seen,” says Ng, who leads the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber. “I do think that it is key to try to study early-life factors, though it’s really hard to do.

” Ng helped to create the center in 2019 to address the trend head-on, launching research that has involved collecting various samples, including blood, stool and tumor tissue, from patients under age 50 treated at Dana-Farber. The data gathered over time might reveal links between tumor mutations and the gut microbiome.

A different team solidified an important lead in 2025: in data collected from 11 countries on four continents, the researchers identified, or mutational signatures, whose prevalence was more than three times higher among people under age 40 with colorectal cancer than among people age 70 and older who also had the disease. These mutational signatures can tell doctors what jump-started the chain of events that led to the cancerous tumor.

The researchers suggest that the two mutational signatures are linked to a toxin called colibactin, which is produced by gut bacteria such as-positive bacteria. The toxin might damage DNA in healthy colon crypts—tubelike mucus glands that line the colon and rectum—potentially prompting tumor growth. ] colonize very, very young animals, probably in the first decade of life,” says Ng, who was not involved in the study.

“One of the hypotheses is that perhaps young children are colonized withwithout any associated negative health effects or higher risk of cancer. But Ng says further research studies are needed to determine the extent ofA group of researchers, including Ng’s team, plans to confirm these findings in a larger population in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The scientists are also aiming to better understand the prevalence ofhen Ng looks through her microscope at young patients’ tissue samples, she tries to coax stories out of the tumors—little signs of their progression and characteristics. Are there certain molecular traits that make some tumors spread faster or more aggressively than others?teams have independently found that people who are younger than age 35 when they’re diagnosed with colon cancer tend to die more quickly than any other age group.

People in their 20s and 30s, groups where the rates are rising most steeply, have the worst survival outcomes—even compared with patients in their 60s, Ng says. Under the microscope, younger individuals’ tumor cells can appear more disorganized and abnormal compared with healthy tissue, Ng explains.

“It’s a specific pathology feature that tends to indicate more aggressive behavior and that tends to be more common in younger patients,” Ng says. “Younger patients also have tumors more commonly in the left side of the colon and the rectum compared with older patients, and we don’t really understand why that is. ” Ng has mapped out every single cell in early-onset colorectal tumors so she can compare them with later-onset tumors to get more granular detail.

The study was recently accepted for publication inMore research is needed to better clarify the molecular structure of these tumors before scientists can draw conclusions or shape treatments around them, says Cercek, who is continuing to chip away at these theories.

“Maybe I’ll be able to tell you in a couple of years,” she adds. Meanwhile researchers are pursuing a parallel line of inquiry: whether subtle, chronic changes in healthy colon tissue may set the stage for cancer to develop. One day, while performing surgery on a young patient with colorectal cancer, Emina Huang noticed something strange about the colon tissue: it was firmer than typical healthy tissue.

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“When I was in the operating room, I just wondered: Was I really feeling that the young people’s colons were stiffer? Was it my imagination? ” recalls Huang, a surgical scientist who has been studying the genesis of colorectal cancer at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Huang’s lab has been investigating the role of chronic gut inflammation in abnormal cell growth for more than two decades.

Inflammation that goes unchecked by the immune system’s typical control measures has been strongly connected to various types of cancers; people with, for instance, appear to have an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, Huang says. To validate what Huang noticed in the operating room, she and her team conducted a biomechanical study of colon tissue collected from 19 people aged 57 to 70 and 14 people aged 42 to 46 with stage II or III tumors.

Describing the results in a recent paper inthan older individuals. Even more striking, their normal, noncancerous tissues were also firmer than those of older patients with colorectal cancer. Huang suggests the rigid tissue may arise from chronic inflammation that leads to fibrosis, or tissue scarring. This scarring “is the root of many types of evil, from high blood pressure to cardiac disease to kidney failure to liver failure,” she says.

Instead of focusing on the immune cells needed to fight harmful pathogens that are typically involved in temporary inflammation, her team focused on fibroblasts—cells that make strands of collagen, a protein that supports tissue structure. Under scarring conditions, collagen is more abundant and has a different arrangement.

“What we found is that the collagen in these patients is thicker, and it’s more aligned, instead of being like a crisscross network,” Huang says. Similar to strands of dried spaghetti, the collagen is more linear, she says, which makes it “easier for the cancer cells to crawl and move. ”Activation of specific collagen-producing fibroblasts could prime tissues to become ideal environments for cancerous spread, the findings suggest.

Additional genetic analysis of the samples revealed higher expression of genes linked to collagen metabolism, blood vessel formation and inflammation in cancer tissues from young individuals compared with those of older patients. These kinds of data could lead to new treatments, such as therapies to tamp down colorectal cancer–related inflammation or stop fibrosis, Huang says. They also could open up possibilities for preventive screening tests that are less invasive than the current most common approach,.

Huang has concepts in mind for a noninvasive tissue stiffness test but says the work is still in very early stages.hen Cheatem received his diagnosis, he was 42—three years younger than the age at which people in the U.S. without a family history of colorectal cancer are advised to start screening for the illness. His tumor was right on the border between stages II and III.

If clinicians had caught it at stage II, he wouldn’t have needed chemotherapy, which came with a host of side effects that interfered with his life and work. On his “off” weeks, when Cheatem wasn’t getting an infusion of chemo, he could work, eat and exercise more normally. But as treatment progressed, his “off” weeks started to resemble his “on” weeks: he’d be overcome with nausea, exhaustion and persistent sensitivity to cold.

“Because my chemotherapy was in the winter, I had gloves on, like, pretty much all hours of the day because of the pain attributed to the cold sensitivity,” he says. “Touching something cold was more like sticking your finger in a socket. ” Colorectal cancer and its treatments can be incredibly demanding regardless of a person’s age, but younger individuals can experience additional burdens.

“They’re in the midst of their careers. Some of the very youngest ones are still in the midst of their education,” Ng says. Many people need to work to stay on health insurance, and many are caregivers themselves—80 percent ofhave children under the age of 18 when diagnosed. For those who plan to have more children, treatments can negatively affect fertility, Ng adds.

Both her center and Cercek’s clinic for young-onset colorectal cancer offer psychological and social support to improve the quality of life of people who are recovering from the disease. Their teams are also testing therapies that minimize toxicity from treatment—but finding colorectal cancer early has always been directly tied to better health outcomes. Experts attribute the decline in mortality from the disease among older adults to screening and early detection.

The younger age groups experiencing the sharpest rise in rates aren’t included in the current screening recommendations. Earlier screening could help untangle some of these questions. But it’s difficult, with the current evidence, to argue for screening people at younger and younger ages—particularly if the growth of colorectal cancer potentially starts in childhood or adolescence.

“We have to prove that there really is enough reason to make that recommendation to a 15-year-old or a 20-year-old,” Jaffee says. She adds that health disparities already prevent many people who are eligible from getting screened, and insurance doesn’t always cover screening. Colonoscopy is considered the most accurate available screening option—and clinicians can remove precancerous polyps while doing the exam—but the procedure is invasive and almost always requires sedation and intensive bowel prep.

More accessible tests could make it easier to screen people earlier. At-home stool tests—such as Cologuard and others that detect cancer-linked DNA markers or blood in stool—can help provide initial assessments to determine whether someone should get further follow-up diagnostic procedures, Jaffee says. A blood test for colon cancerby the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and was recently recommended by the American Cancer Society, although the USPSTF has not endorsed it because it’s shown to be.

Jaffee says more advanced, accurate blood tests could be a cheaper first-step screening option for young individuals without known risk factors. Such tests might have caught Cheatem’s cancer at an earlier stage. Painting has helped Cheatem manage the physical and emotional toll of cancer during and even after his treatment, he says. After he entered remission, he was inspired to create an art exhibition of self-portraits and important objects that reflected his experience.

One piece from the series stands out to him now: a photorealistic painting of sliced and squeezed limes paired with a bunch of green grapes. During chemotherapy, when Cheatem’s nausea would wreak havoc, he could stomach only green grapes and warm water with a squeeze of lime juice. Those fruits, he says, remain symbols of relief—a reminder of the “magic combination” that kept him going. Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity.

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