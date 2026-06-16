The race to save a Cape Cod salt marsh from sea-level rise

The Sesuit Creek salt marsh restoration project in Dennis has spanned nearly two decades and is now in a race against time, as sea-level rise driven by climate change threatens to wipe it out. Workers and volunteers are planting 90,000 plugs of salt marsh grass to jump start the wetland’s recovery.

Nick Dillon plunges the holes for Tony Tejada to place each plug of smooth cordgrass at the Sesuit Creek in Dennis. Nicholas Dillon picked up a 3-foot metal spike and jammed it into the mud at his feet.

He ground it around to widen a hole, then another worker placed a small tuft of grass into the muddy divot. Dillon, a foreman with SumCo Eco-Contracting, is part of a massive effort to restore Sesuit Creek Marsh in Dennis before it drowns in tidal surges and heavy rainfall that are increasing with climate change. Workers and volunteers planted 90,000 plugs ofIt’s one of the biggest such plantings in state history. Dillon called the work “monotonous,” but also satisfying.

Some of the 90,000 native smooth cordgrass plugs planted at the Sesuit Creek in Dennis. The Sesuit Creek project has spanned nearly 20 years and is now in a race against time, as sea-level rise threatens to wipe it out over the coming decades.

“We've got this threat of rising water, rising tides that over the years are getting higher and higher,” said Cristina Kennedy, a coastal wetlands restoration specialist with the state Division of Ecological Restoration. “If the salt marsh doesn't recover and isn't healthy enough, it can't keep up. ” Without thick peat and healthy, deep-rooted plants, a salt marsh loses its ability to sponge up water. When heavy rains and storm surges hit, the banks erode and crumble.

Over time, it becomes more mudflat than marsh. Because of these benefits, salt marsh restoration is a priority for Massachusetts, said Kennedy. The state is paying more than half the cost of the nearly $400,000 Sesuit Creek project. The western view of Sesuit Creek from Bridge Street where restoration work is being done.

The Sesuit Creek Marsh has an unfortunate feature for a wetland — a road running right through it. Since the 1950s, the road has cut the marsh in two. One side remained open to the daily tides that salt marshes need to thrive, and stayed fairly healthy.

“It looks like a meadow,” said Jordan Mora, lead ecologist for the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, the group leading the restoration. She stood on the road and looked across a sea of green.

Then she turned to look across the road. There, acres of marsh were almost entirely blocked from the tide for decades, with only a trickle of salt water allowed through. Now, that side of the marsh is blemished with bare patches of mud. The upstream side of the undersized pipe culvert before it was removed.

The small opening was previously restricting tidal flow under Bridge Street and causing loss of salt marsh habitat in Sesuit Creek. Without a generous daily influx of salt water, the chemistry of the marsh changed. The native plants died, and the thick peat underneath them collapsed. As they died off, freshwater plants and invasive species moved in.

The marsh lost much of its ability to shelter native wildlife or absorb surges of water. In 2008, the town of Dennis — along with state, federal and local partners — tried to undo the damage. They replaced the narrow pipe under the road with two large culverts to let the tide flow through. The box culverts from the Dedication Ceremony Event in 2008.

It worked, somewhat: Wildlife habitat improved, and unwanted freshwater plants died back. But, perhaps because the marsh was already too damaged, the native salt marsh plants were slow to return, leaving ugly bald spots where little seemed to grow. April Wobst, a restoration ecologist at the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, said salt marsh plants often grow back on their own once the wetland is reconnected to the sea.

But not here; or at least, not enough. And the clock is ticking. Sea-level rise is already accelerating, and over the next decade or so, a shift in thewill make high tides even higher. That will increase the risk of coastal flooding, which could further degrade the marsh if it’s not well enough recovered.

Erik Boyer, who oversees environmental conservation for Dennis, said the project is important for the town. The restoration will “increase the ability of the salt marsh to absorb water and really help with flooding of any of the properties nearby. ” Nick Dillon and Tony Tejada plant smooth cordgrass at the Sesuit Creek Marsh in Dennis.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod ran tests a few years back to make sure marsh grass could still grow in the degraded parts of the Sesuit Creek Marsh. The results were good enough to give the group — and state and private funders — confidence that a larger project could work. With consultants from Woods Hole Group, they chose areas for planting where the grass shoots appeared most likely to survive.

Wobst said what they learn from this project could help other salt marshes also struggling to recover.

“I do think with climate change and sea-level rise, we will see the need to do more of this type of planting,” she said. “ We need to, in more cases, take additional action to help the salt marsh survive. ”Birds with tiny 'backpacks' might provide more insights to New England marsh restoration projects





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