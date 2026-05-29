The Quiet End of Dr. Stone: Why Senku's Lunar Mission Is Being Overlooked

As 2026 becomes a landmark year for anime finales, the concluding season of Dr. Stone, Science Future, is flying under the radar despite its critical acclaim and unique educational appeal. This article examines why one of modern shonen's most innovative series is not receiving the attention it deserves as it wraps up Senku's scientific journey to the moon.

2026 marks one of the biggest farewell years anime has seen in a long time, as a lot of major franchises conclude their run. From hit titles like Bleach to underrated favorites like Golden Kamuy, almost every season this year has a long-running series on their final run.

Spring 2026 has its own long-running anime coming to a close, but the huge lineup featuring hits like Re:Zero, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and Witch Hat Atelier has quickly taken over most of the conversation online. With the fans staying focused on the season's trending titles, one of modern shonen's finest series has been quietly reaching its end without much attention.

After almost seven years, Dr. Stone is finally coming to an end with its final season, Science Future. Despite being one of the most praised shonen series of the last decade, Senku Ishigami's journey to travel to the moon is going unnoticed. Crunchyroll is slowly closing the book on a masterpiece, and it feels completely strange that nobody is talking about this monumental grand finale. The silence feels especially weird considering how entertaining Dr. Stone became throughout its run.

This series made science feel just as thrilling as the majority of action shonen, which primarily relied on supernatural setups and constant fight scenes. The core of this sci-fi series remained straightforward yet exciting, as viewers witnessed humanity gradually reconstruct civilization from scratch.

As a result, the anime had a bonus effect of being a highly effective form of edutainment, with its original manga also featuring pristine artwork by its creator, Boichi. Senku and his group got closer to the truth with each arc. The development of medicine, which began as a basic means of survival, gradually led to the invention of communication systems, ships, and rockets.

Senku and the Kingdom of Science are now heading straight to the moon to finally solve the mystery about petrification and Why-Man that turned that world into stone centuries ago





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