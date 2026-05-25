The Queen of Etiquette Shares Her Ultimate Guide to Summer Manners

Etiquette expert Laura Windsor has revealed her rules for heatwave etiquette, ranging from what to wear to how to behave. The expert shares 34 dos and don'ts for navigating the UK's hottest May day on record.

As the UK experiences its hottest May day on record, etiquette expert Laura Windsor has provided guidance on how to navigate the season with dignity.

From what to wear to how to behave, Windsor has shared 34 rules for heatwave etiquette. In an interview, she reminds that even in a heatwave, societal norms and manners should not be compromised. The expert advices against wearing a bikini in a park, setting up excessive outdoor equipment, and boasting about air conditioning systems. Instead, she recommends enjoying a swim at the local pool, practicing chic cooling techniques, and indulging in a pedicure.

Windsor also stresses the importance of adhering to dress codes, choosing suitable footwear, and being mindful of the neighborhood





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Heatwave Etiquette Summer Manners Laura Windsor Queen Of Etiquette UK Weather Dress Codes Social Graces

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