The Pussycat Dolls Deliver Explosive Medley of “Don’t Cha,” More Hits at 2026 AMAs

The group's three original members Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger and Kimberly Wyatt were joined by Busta Rhymes at the Vegas ceremony.

— Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger and Kimberly Wyatt — reunited with their “Don’t Cha” collaborator Busta Rhymes for an explosive medley performance at The newly minted trio, zipped up in skintight, red leather catsuits and matching red boots, sailed through snippets of the singles “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up,” “Club Song” and, of course, “Don’t Cha” while delivering heart-stopping choreography.

Busta Rhymes, joined by his longtime hypeman Spliff Star, crushed his verse rocking red leather to coordinate with the high-energy trio. After nearly two decades away and a lineup shuffle, The Pussycat Dolls released “Club Song” in March and announced the ensuing PCD Forever Tour.

Though the group later canceled most of the North American dates for the jaunt, the tour will launch June 6 at the Outloud WeHo Pride event in West Hollywood, California, and conclude in London, England, on Oct. 13. The Pussycat Dolls achieved worldwide success in 2005 with “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” “Buttons” and their multi-platinum debut album,.

“Don’t Cha,” co-written by Sir Mix-A-Lot , Busta Rhymes and CeeLo Green, has since been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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