ATHENS - Georgia football’s blowout win over Ole Miss just got a little bit worse for the Rebels. On Monday the Southeastern Conference announced a $250,000 fi

A can of beer is thrown on to the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during Georgia football's 42-7 win over the Ole Miss Rebels. | Dean Legge / Dawg Posta $250,000 fine levied on the institution for fans “throwing debris onto the field” the league said in a statement.

The game in Oxford is the third time since 2024 that Georgia has had drinks, trash or other items thrown onto the field during play or at players following a game.blew out No. 10 Ole Miss 42-7 in a lopsided affair that saw star QB Trinidad Chambliss limited to under 200 yards passing, and held without a touchdown for the first time in his Ole Miss career. During the game Ole Miss fans, particularly students on the north end of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, threw objects onto the field.

Also read Georgia Football Winners and Losers from Dawgs' Statement in at Ole Miss

The contest was stopped multiple times as Ole Miss asked fans repeatedly to stop throwing objects on the field, and that they would be subject to arrest by doing so. That didn’t stop a slew of fans throwing objects for minutes during the first half of the game after pass interference and rouging the passer calls on the Rebels. The SEC referenced regulations related to the availability of alcoholic beverages at SEC events.

“If cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or otherwise cause game management issues, the institution is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege,” the policy reads. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The SEC said it would not suspend sales of alcohol at Ole Miss “at this time but reserves the right to do so in the future. ” Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton told Dawg Post after the game that the stoppage in play did not effect the Bulldogs. Georgia players and staffers huddled near their sideline, but away from the stands at Vaught-Hemingway.

The Bulldogs experienced a wild barrage of drinks being thrown during a game at Texas in 2024 when the Bulldogs knocked off the No. 1 Longhorns. Earlier this season Alabama fans threw debris at several Georgia players leaving the field at the Dawgs’ knocked off the Tide 20-17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After the win over Ole Miss Saturday night, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said the reaction from Rebel fans was not the same as what he experienced in Austin.

“I saw some little small ice. I don't know what they were. But I didn't see bottles. It didn't seem like Texas to me,” he said.

“I thought they could've kept playing, but that's what it is. I mean, people want to do that - not very smart. But it's interrupting a good game. ” The game wasn’t so good for the Rebels, which was one reason or the reaction.

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The No. 1 Bulldogs return to action Saturday in Athens against Missouri. After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009.

He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras.

After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.