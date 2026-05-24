The Punisher: One Last Kill - A Marvel Studios Short Film

The Punisher: One Last Kill is a 2022 Disney+ special film that delves into Frank Castle's character arc. Ron Mallet, Jr. directed the movie, with Jon Bernthal and Judith Light in the leading roles. Critics have praised the movie for its examination of Castle's psyche, brutal action sequences, and Bernthal's performance.

The Punisher : One Last Kill is a Marvel Studios special presentation of Jon Bernthal , who portrays Frank Castle/ The Punisher . This short movie focuses on Castle's darkest day when he receives a visit from a villain seeking revenge.

It has received positive reviews due to its exploration of Castle's broken psyche and brutal action scenes. Critics have noted that the movie is too short compared to the Netflix series, but it is considered a great outing from the character and the best one in the MCU so far





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