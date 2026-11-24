Branden Jacobs-Jenkins reunites the entire company, including Kara Young and director Phylicia Rashad, for a sold-out run at the Geffen Playhouse.

, went through a nuanced workshop with the actors before it premiered at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago; the company finalized the ending one day before the first performance.

“They were walking on stage with pages in hand, that’s how fresh it was,” says Jacobs-Jenkins. “But they say the great writers all rewrite — Arthur Miller was rewriting his plays at the end of his life. Shakespeare obviously was rewritingis quick to point out that she sees Jacobs-Jenkins’ process as a gift, noting how rare it is for a company to have success access to the playwright during rehearsals.

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“I’ve only had this experience once before, with August Wilson and,” she says. “The first production I did was here in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper forum, and then it went to the Huntington in Boston and eventually to Broadway — he continued to refine that play until we opened on Broadway, and I loved it. ” Plus, she adds of Jacobs-Jenkins, “You cannot tell a playwright, this genius, ‘You have got to have this by three o’clock tomorrow.

’ That doesn’t work. ”eventually transferred to Broadway, where it won best play and best performance by an actress in a featured role , as well as the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for drama. But Jacobs-Jenkins says that despite the accolades he still hopes to polish it until the bitter end.

“Every time I hear the play I think: I want to change this or that,” he laughs. The storied stage play, which centers on a politically dynastic Black family during a dinner welcoming their eldest home from his white collar crime prison stint, is now in the midst of a revival at Los Angeles’.

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The entire Broadway cast, along with Rashad, reunited for the L.A. run, an occasion that proved both historic and also tempting for a playwright who loves the chance to revisit his work.

“I actually felt a lot of pressure to leave it alone, because so many people want to see the Broadway production,” he says. “So I can’t just be out here messing with the thing. I don’t want to rock the boat. ”That’s the thing, is that I really try to keep myself in check because I can get a little wild.

I try to fight the fire right in front of me. I had this commission from the Steppenwolf Theater Company to write a play, and Alana Arenas is this incredible actor at the company and honestly my wildest dream was to bring her to Broadway. She plays Morgan in, and she’s one of those people that if you know her you’re obsessed with her. So I was like, I’m about to bring her to New York.

And I got to do that, which is crazy. But the truth is I wanted to make something with people I like. And for whatever reason, whenever I do something with that in mind, it does keep going. If I’m launching something with some ambition, it’s always falling apart, but if a project starts with the people they go the furthest.

I’ve learned that lesson.first played for audiences in Chicago, and then New York. Does it feel at all formidable to come to an industry town?played at the Mark Taper Forum. It’s not a theater town, but it is an actor town. Anytime I’ve done a show here, the cast has been absolutely incredible.

The audiences weren’t necessarily the most full, but the people who were there were theatergoers. For me, theater has to be a celebration of the actor. These people go out there, they’re not hiding behind a cut, they’re not hiding behind coverage. They’re like athletes and they’re telling you a story in real time without a break.

In Chicago, audiences are very sophisticated, they have a high bar for writing because they’re the city of David Mamet, they’re the city of Tracy Letts. L.A. has a similar vibe, but also… I don’t know how to go down this road though, I’m not trying to say anything spicy.

I would say there can be a dismissiveness of theater, because when you see the kind of capital that moves through television and film, the company town energy can take over. Even though theater could be the most impactful, powerful experience of your life, nobody is counting box office. How much pressure do you feel towards writing screenplays or putting your stage work up for adaptation?

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I would never adapt my own plays to movies or film, but I do love those mediums and I’ve dabbled in both with varying degrees of success. Like most playwrights, I’ve been feeding myself with some screen work for quite some time now. I’m a proud member of the WGA-East. But I know that I can do whatever I want in a play and I don’t have to beg some executive to let me do.

I never have to ask for permission to execute my ideas. That freedom is so necessary to me as an artist. It’s funny, some of the most powerful directors and showrunners I know have said they’re jealous of my work and I’m like, what the fuck are you talking about? But it’s because we’re all just writers who want to be able to execute our visions — and there’s less red tape in the theater.

I think a lot of hit plays and musicals that have been turned into movies and they just don’t hit the same way. And I don’t want to get blamed for that. So if somebody else came along trying to do it, I’m here to support them. If they win, I win.

Tennessee Williams never adapted his own scripts — the smartest thing he did was be like, I’m going to sit back and take this check, but I hope y’all have a good time. That being said, I feel like people do make the mistake of thinking these forms are more similar than they are. The pleasures are very different.?

Why would someone pay a premium to see a play when they can go home and see the movie that they already know is really good. I mean, let me stop. I should not talk smack about it, but it does make me think,play. There have been several hit movies and TV shows lately that people have said, oh it’s so good, it’s like a play.

Like, when everyone was like, “Oh my God, they’re acting in real time. ” And people who do plays are like, “Yeah we do that every night. What are you guys freaking out about? ” Come see a play.

If your vibe is two couples in an apartment, I have so many good plays for you.for two years, we had a great workshop last September, and we start rehearsals in two months. We just got a cast together, and it’s going to star Daniel Kaluuya.shopping Cuyana’s Black Friday Sale Drops Up to 70% Off Online: Shop Our Picks From $23, From Luxe Leather Bags to Meghan Markle’s Cashmere Coat