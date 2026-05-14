The Psychology of Attraction: Jermaine Jenas and the Pattern of Familiarity

Psychologist Phil Macleod explains why Jermaine Jenas' new girlfriend resembles his ex-wife, exploring the concept of relationship templates and subconscious familiarity.

The world of celebrity dating is often filled with surprising turns, but the recent revelation regarding former football star Jermaine Jenas has sparked a particularly intriguing conversation among fans and psychologists alike.

It has come to light that the 43-year-old former One Show presenter is currently in a romantic relationship with Anne Leplaideur, a stunning 31-year-old high-end estate agent based in the heart of Paris. Anne, who is known for her passion for high fashion and fast cars, operates out of the prestigious Laforet Guy Moquet agency located in the 17th arrondissement, a scenic area right in the centre of the French capital on the banks of the Seine.

While many followers were quick to offer their congratulations and well-wishes to the couple, a significant number of observers noticed a striking and almost eerie similarity between Anne and Jermaine's former wife, Ellie Penfold. This observation has opened a wider discussion about why certain individuals seem to be drawn to partners who share a similar physical appearance or personality trait with their former flames.

To provide a deeper understanding of this phenomenon, psychologist and founder of Thought Reader, Phil Macleod, has offered his professional verdict. According to Macleod, this tendency is not an anomaly but is actually a common occurrence driven by subconscious familiarity-seeking. He explains that the human mind often operates based on an imprint of an ideal match, which is formed through past positive experiences.

In the realm of romantic love, people frequently seek out versions of the same type of person because the brain and nervous system become deeply associated with familiar emotional patterns, traits, and dynamics. This process is rooted in attachment theory, where the mind creates what psychologists refer to as a relationship template or a love map.

This subconscious map uses past emotional imprinting as a primary reference point for attraction in the future, effectively defining what a person considers their type. Whether these associations stem from early caregivers, family dynamics, or previous successful relationships, the result is a cognitive preference for the familiar. This pattern is not exclusive to Jermaine Jenas, as Macleod points out several other high-profile examples from the celebrity world.

For instance, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton previously dated Nicole Scherzinger for nearly eight years before entering a relationship with Kim Kardashian, both of whom share certain aesthetic similarities. Similarly, Kanye West has faced public scrutiny for his relationship with Bianca Censori, who many believe bears a strong resemblance to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Another notable example is musician Gavin Rossdale, whose current girlfriend, Xhoana X, could easily be mistaken for his former wife of thirteen years, Gwen Stefani.

Macleod notes that while some people attribute these patterns to the law of attraction—the belief that dominant thoughts and needs influence who we are drawn to—psychology views it more as a matter of conditioning and familiarity. Regardless of the terminology used, the brain is constantly evaluating potential partners on a subconscious level, searching for cues related to safety, energy, humour, and confidence based on previous interactions.

As for Jermaine Jenas, sources close to him suggest that he is currently happier than ever. The relationship with Anne began in December, and although Jermaine initially attempted to keep the romance low-profile, he occasionally dropped subtle hints on social media, such as posting photos of Anne's luxury Chanel handbags during their dates. Now, as he spends an increasing amount of time in Paris, it has become evident that the relationship is serious.

Because his professional schedule is currently less regimented than it once was, he has the flexibility to travel more frequently to France, while Anne has also made trips to visit him in London. Ultimately, Macleod emphasizes that the desire to be loving and loved is a fundamental human need and a key contributor to overall emotional balance, regardless of whether a person follows a specific physical pattern in their choice of partners





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