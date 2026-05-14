The Psychology of Attraction and the Romance of Jermaine Jenas

An exploration of Jermaine Jenas' new relationship with Parisian estate agent Anne Leplaideur and the psychological reasons why people often date partners who resemble their former flames.

Jermaine Jenas , the former professional footballer and television personality, has captured public attention once again, but this time it is due to his new romantic venture in the heart of France.

The 43-year-old former One Show presenter is reportedly in a serious relationship with Anne Leplaideur, a stunning 31-year-old high-end estate agent based in Paris. Anne, who works for the prestigious agency Laforet Guy Moquet in the 17th arrondissement, brings a level of sophistication and glamour to the relationship, with a known passion for high fashion and fast cars.

While the news of their union has been met with widespread support and well-wishes from fans, a curious observation has begun to circulate across social media platforms. Many observers have noted a striking physical resemblance between Anne Leplaideur and Jermaine's ex-wife, Ellie Penfold, leading to a broader conversation about why certain people are drawn to a specific type of partner.

To provide a deeper understanding of this phenomenon, psychologist and founder of Thought Reader, Phil Macleod, has weighed in on the matter. According to Macleod, this tendency to date individuals who look alike is far from rare and is rooted in a psychological process known as subconscious familiarity-seeking. He explains that humans are often driven by the imprint of an ideal match, which is formed through previous positive experiences.

When the brain associates certain physical traits or personality dynamics with happiness and security, it creates a 'relationship template' or a 'love map'. This internal blueprint acts as a reference point for future attraction, guiding the individual toward partners who mirror the qualities of those they previously loved. From the perspective of attachment theory, the nervous system becomes attuned to familiar emotional patterns, which can stem from early caregivers or significant past partners.

This conditioning happens long before a person is consciously aware of their preferences, making the pursuit of a specific type almost an instinctive reaction. This pattern is not unique to Jermaine Jenas but is frequently observed among high-profile celebrities. Macleod points to several notable examples in the public eye to illustrate his point.

For instance, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton previously dated Nicole Scherzinger for nearly eight years before entering a relationship with Kim Kardashian, both of whom share a similar aesthetic. Similarly, Kanye West, following his highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian, began a relationship with Bianca Censori, who bears a remarkable resemblance to the Skims founder.

Another example can be found in the music world with Gavin Rossdale, whose current partner, Xhoana X, is often compared to his former wife of thirteen years, Gwen Stefani. These instances suggest that the brain is constantly evaluating potential partners based on subconscious cues such as energy, confidence, and safety, often reverting to known patterns to ensure a sense of emotional stability and balance.

As for Jermaine Jenas, sources close to the star indicate that he is currently happier than he has ever been. The relationship with Anne began in December, and while Jermaine initially attempted to keep the romance private, he has recently become more open about his frequent trips to Paris. He has shared glimpses of their time together on social media, including subtle hints like photographs of luxury items, and has spent a significant amount of time in France.

Because his professional schedule has become less rigid, he is now able to divide his time between London and the French capital more effectively. Anne has also made several trips to visit him in the United Kingdom, confirming that the bond between the couple is growing stronger.

While the public continues to debate the uncanny similarities between his current and former partners, for Jermaine, the focus remains on the emotional fulfillment and joy he has found in his new Parisian love





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Jermaine Jenas Psychology Of Attraction Anne Leplaideur Celebrity Relationships Familiarity Seeking

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