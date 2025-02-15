The Psychology of Airports: Why Do We Act So Strange?

This article delves into the psychological factors that contribute to unusual behavior observed at airports and on flights. It explores how the liminal nature of airports, the blurring of time and place, and the heightened emotional state of travelers can lead to a range of reactions, from benign acts to more serious incidents.

Airports are liminal zones where notions of place and time can start to feel vague. Many of us have witnessed unusual and even anti-social behavior at an airport or on a flight. These may range from benign acts such as sleeping on the floor or doing yoga in front of the flight information display system to serious incidents like early morning drunken arguments or even trying to open the aeroplane doors mid-flight.

These more sinister problems appear to have worsened over recent years, with increasing air rage incidents and flight diversions. Such incidents have led to calls to reduce or even ban the sale of alcohol at airports and on planes. RyanAir, for example, has called for a two-drink limit at airport bars to stop drunken incidents on planes. Many holidaymakers feel that the adventure begins at the airport, putting them in a different frame of mind than normal. They are eager to begin their one or two weeks of relaxed hedonism with a flourish. Others, however, are anxious about flying, which may make them act out of character or take refuge in alcohol. The noise and crowds of airports don’t help either. As the field of psychology has demonstrated, human beings are very sensitive to our immediate surroundings, and can easily become “overloaded” by stressors such as crowds and noise. Noise can produce irritability, both on a temporary and ongoing basis. People who are generally anxious may be more prone to anger—and a temporary anxious mood can trigger angry outbursts. In my view, we also need to look at the airport from a psychogeographic perspective. Psychogeography studies the effect of places on people’s emotions and behavior, particularly urban environments. In Celtic cultures, there is a concept of special “thin places”—often sacred groves or forests—where it's believed that the veil between the material and spiritual worlds fades. On a literal level, national borders dissolve. Once we pass through security, we enter a no man’s land, between countries. The concept of place becomes hazy. In a similar way, time becomes a hazy concept at airports. About to step on a plane, we are in a liminal space between two time zones, about to leap forward in time, or even head back into the past. Some flights across the U.S.—such as Atlanta to Alabama—land earlier than departure time, as they cross time zones. Being able to manage our time gives us a sense of control over our lives. Losing this may be another source of anxiety. At airports, people often turn towards the future, to their flights and the adventures ahead of them when they arrive at their destination. This intense future focus often brings frustration, especially if flights are delayed. Personal boundaries also become fluid. As well as anti-social behavior, airports may play host to pro-social behavior, where strangers share their travel and holiday plans, speaking with unusual familiarity. Due to the haziness of time and place, airports create a sense of disorientation. We define ourselves in terms of time and place. We know who we are in relation to our daily routines and our familiar environments. We also define ourselves in terms of nationality. Without such markers, we may feel adrift. Whether caused by psychological or environmental factors, and even if only temporary, this disorientation can lead to a loosening of inhibitions. Some people may even feel a surge of primal energy, a desire to break free from the constraints of their normal lives. This could be interpreted as a shift from our normal civilized ego to the primitive, instinctive part of the psyche, which Freud called the id., and it demands instant gratification. The id is normally held in check by the ego, but is always liable to break through, especially when our inhibitions are loosened by alcohol or drugs. Outside normal restraints, some holidaymakers may allow their id to express itself as soon as they pass through security. And once they become intoxicated, the id may become completely dominant, and liable to cause mayhem. Banning alcohol from airports may sound draconian. But given that there are so many factors that encourage anti-social behavior, it is difficult to think of any other solution. In a situation when boundaries break down, leading to possible chaos, a legal boundary may be the only hope.





