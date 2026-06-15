The Protector Sets MGM+ Streaming Release Date for July 3, 2026

Milla Jovovich's action thriller 'The Protector' will debut on MGM+ on July 3, 2026, following its festival premiere and theatrical release. The film follows a former soldier racing to save her kidnapped daughter.

The action thriller ' The Protector ', starring Milla Jovovich , has locked down its streaming release date. The film will debut on MGM+ on July 3, 2026, capping a distribution journey that began on the festival circuit.

Directed by Adrian Grunberg from a script by Bong-Seob Mun, the film marks Jovovich's return to the hard-edged action territory she commanded in the Resident Evil franchise. The Magenta Light Studios feature follows a former soldier racing against time to rescue her kidnapped daughter.

'The Protector' first premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in September 2025, screening in the Midnight Passion section. It was later released in US theaters on March 6, 2026, before transitioning to digital platforms and video-on-demand on April 21, 2026. The plot centers on Nikki, played by Jovovich, a former war hero who has built a quiet life raising her daughter Chloe. That existence implodes when she awakens inside an abandoned factory to find Chloe missing.

Thrust into a criminal underworld and pursued by both police and military forces, she must carve a brutal path to bring her child home. Jovovich leads a cast that includes Matthew Modine as Colonel Joseph Lavelle, DB Sweeney as Captain Michaels, and Michael Stahl-David as Detective John Blake. Isabel Myers plays Chloe, with Arica Himmel, Don Harvey, and Lydia Hull rounding out the ensemble. Production took place in New Mexico, with principal photography wrapping in 2025.

Highland Film Group handled sales on the project, which was pitched as a contained thriller in the vein of the Taken series. Critical response has been overwhelmingly negative, with the film failing to impress reviewers





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