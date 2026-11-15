The Prospect the Rockies Should Trade to Help the Major League Club in 2027

The Colorado Rockies have several intriguing prospects in their farm system. Two of these prospects haven't made their mark at the big-league level yet. One of

have several intriguing prospects in their farm system. Two of these prospects haven't made their mark at the big-league level yet. One of the prospects showed his potential based on what he did in the minors during the 2026 season.

Both prospects were high draft picks when the Rockies selected them. The team could trade one or both for something solid in return to help their 2027 roster. Colorado Rockies left fielder Zac Veen fields the ball on the warning track Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Veen made noise during the minors this past season.

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His performance in Triple-A led him to receive honors such asVeen played in 100 games and slashed a .327/.402/.635 slash line with 33 doubles, eight triples, 24 homers, 87 RBI, and 18 stolen bases. Colorado called him up in August, and he immediately hit a home run in his first game of the regular season. How he finished the 2026 campaign could be a motivating factor for the Rockies to consider trading him if they find a good package deal.

The fans may not want to hear that at the moment. They want to see what more he can do. Trading Veen will make the team feel that they are screwing things up and are not willing to give him a chance. Running a team comes with a price.

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If you want to win, some risks and sacrifices will have to be made by the front office. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter was selected in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Rockies as the ninth overall pick. Beck struggled during the 2026 season. He took a nosedive compared with 2025.

During the 2025 season, Beck slashed .258/.317/.416/.732 OPS with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 27 doubles, and 139 hits in 148 games. All of those numbers were career highs, and it was his second season. In the third season, he finished 2026 slashing .200/.261/.291 with just one home run, 11 RBIs, and 33 hits in 63 games.

The 25-year-old will have to redeem himself in 2027 and show the franchise that he's worthy of more playing time; unless the Rockies put him in a trade situation, he will have to perform somewhere else. Beck got drafted in the first round by the Rockies in the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. Beck mostly plays left field, but also has experience playing center and right field. He's versatile in that regard.

Veen and Beck are still very young. They have so much potential to prosper.

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However, if the front office trades one or both players, they hope that the trade will pay off in the long run. After graduating from City College of New York in 2014, Miguel created his own blog. Since 2021, he has written for FanSided, where he covered the Toronto Blue Jays, College Football and Utah Mammoth hockey team. He also wrote for Miami Heat on SI and Cleveland Sports Talk.

Miguel is the creator and host of his podcast, Baseball Heat Podcast with Mike.