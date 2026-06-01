The Pros and Cons of Using Angi Premier for TV Mounting

When buying a TV from Costco, customers have the option to utilize the Angi Premier TV mounting service. However, the quality of the service depends on who is hired for the job, and reviews of the service are split nearly evenly down the middle.

When buying a TV from Costco , customers have the option to utilize the Angi Premier TV mounting service. The service promises to take all the hassle out of installing a new LG OLED evo C6, but the quality of the service depends on who is hired for the job.

Angi is a service that hires local 'pros' to perform all manner of home improvement tasks, but when selecting the TV mounting professional service through Costco, customers are limited to the contractors hired by the retailer. Reviews of the service are split nearly evenly down the middle, with the vast majority of customers rating the service as either 5-star or 1-star.

Interestingly, Sam's Club uses Angi for its TV mounting services, but the pricing and quality of the service differ from Costco's offerings. At Sam's Club, the mounting service is priced based on TV size, with mounting a set that is 75 inches and under costing $79.99, and anything bigger costing $134.99. Reviews of the service are mostly 5-star, taking up 83% of all feedback, but the results of these third-party service providers seem to boil down to luck and location





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Angi Premier TV Mounting Costco Sam's Club Home Improvement

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