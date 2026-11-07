The pros and cons of using an Amazfit smartwatch

Amazfit makes some of the most talked-about budget smartwatches around. Before you buy one, here's a closer look at what you're really getting for the money.

Amazfit smartwatches are widely considered to be good alternatives to the bigger brands. They're generally cheaper, with some models like the well-reviewedavailable for as little as $80.

But as you would expect, there are concessions to be made to justify the lower price. The line from the Chinese company Zepp Health includes a wide range of smartwatches to suit any lifestyle, from casual wearers to serious athletes.

Also read UK Government Plans Smart Glasses Ban in Pools and Changing Rooms

However, they run on a proprietary OS that limits app access, and some models have limited storage. The companion app also isn't the most intuitive. On the plus side, Amazfit smartwatches focus on AI-powered software using its Zepp Coach and offer long battery life, with some models lasting for up to 25 days per charge. You can also find deals on Amazfit smartwatches, which are already affordable to begin with.

Before you commit, it helps to know what you're getting and what you're giving up. Here's why so many people consider Amazfit in the first place. Amazfit smartwatches are sleek, with designs that resemble other popular models. You'll find square-shaped options like the Bip 6 and Active 2 that look like an Apple Watch.

Advertisement

There are also round-faced ones like theAnother advantage is cross-device compatibility. You can pair an Amazfit smartwatch with either iPhone or Android since it uses its own operating system and isn't tied to either. Many trusted outlets also rank Amazfit watch models among the best budget smartwatches, citing accurate health tracking along with their stylish designs. They also note that integrations like the AI Coach, Bluetooth calling and Alexa command support are top-notch.

Amazfit smartwatches also offer over 100 sports modes, from strength training and running to gardening and Tai Chi. And they have all the important sensors you'd want for data, including heart rate, sleep, temperature, GPS and more. Amazfit is a solid budget smartwatch brand you can continue to use even if you swap phone platforms.

There's also no subscription tier for any of the data it tracks and reports, and these watches are a step up fromAmazfit smartwatches run on the proprietary Zepp OS, so you can't access third-party apps the way you can with Wear OS watches. Instead, you're limited to a few productivity apps and games from the Zepp Store.

The watches do integrate with third-party platforms like Strava, TrainingPeaks, Komoot and Runna, but you can't access Google Wallet, Google Maps, Uber, Starbucks, Gmail or banking apps. There's no Spotify app either, though you can listen on your phone and use the watch to control playback or use a remote app to mirror Spotify on the device. Beyond apps, the software isn't as intuitive as others or as easy to navigate as those of better-known brands.

Advertisement

You'll see unfamiliar terms like PAI, Amazfit's personal activity score and Biocharge, which is basically its equivalent of a readiness score. Some models have limited storage, which could cause issues with storing workout data or apps. The Amazfit Bip 6, for example, has 512MB of storage. On longevity, Amazfit offers only three years of software and security support for its smartwatches.

They won't stop working after that point, but it's worth factoring into the decision if you plan to hold onto the smartwatch for a while. For a more intuitive experience with better app support, you might prefer going with affordable models from brands like Fitbit and Garmin instead, or even an older-model Samsung Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch, even if they're in their, you will get reliable health tracking, long battery life and sleek designs for a great price, with a few caveats you might be able to live with.