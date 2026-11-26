Electronic legends The Prodigy have cancelled remaining Brussels and Amsterdam shows on medical advice. Liam Howlett and Maxim cite urgent health concerns following their return to the stage.

The renowned electronic music trio The Prodigy has officially announced the cancellation of the final leg of their current European tour. The band stated that frontmen Liam Howlett and Maxim must cancel the remaining two scheduled concerts on strict medical advice due to urgent health issues. The specific dates affected are the performances originally planned for this weekend in Brussels and Amsterdam. This announcement marks a significant disruption for the group, which returned to live performance stages four years ago following the passing of their original vocalist, Keith Flint, in 2019. The band had commenced a new tour cycle earlier this year with high expectations from the global fanbase.

The Medical Cancellation and Official Statement

The primary reason for the abrupt halt to the tour stems from immediate medical directives given to the surviving band members. Liam Howlett and Maxim took to Instagram to share the difficult news, explicitly stating that the cancellation was ordered by their doctors. They described the decision as entirely out of their control, expressing deep disappointment and frustration with the situation. The duo emphasized that they are 'gutted' to miss the upcoming shows and acknowledged the inconvenience caused to their audience. They promised that the band would return to full performance capacity as soon as their health permits.

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Fan Reaction and Travel Disruptions

Listeners and supporters took to social media platforms to express their dismay and support following the announcement. Many fans highlighted the logistical challenges they faced, including long-distance travel arrangements for the cancelled events. One supporter from Italy shared their story, noting that they had organized a trip with a large group of friends specifically for the Amsterdam performance. They confirmed that flights, hotels, and other travel logistics were booked solely for this occasion. Despite the financial and emotional inconvenience, these fans prioritized the well-being of the artists. They expressed a collective understanding that health must come first and wished the band a speedy recovery.

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Historical Context and Keith Flint Tribute

The Prodigy has a long history of overcoming challenges, including the tragic death of Keith Flint in 2019. The band returned to the stage for their first major festival appearance at Glastonbury last year, which served as a poignant tribute to their late friend. During that historic set, vocalist Maxim addressed the crowd, dedicating the performance to Flint and referring to him as 'Mr. F**king Flint.' The emotional significance of these performances highlights the deep bond the members share with their legacy. The group has worked to ensure their live shows honor Flint's memory while delivering the high-energy experiences associated with their discography. This upcoming tour was intended to continue that legacy of resilience and musical excellence.

Future Music and Upcoming Plans

Despite the current tour cancellation, Liam Howlett has confirmed plans for new musical releases. He has promised new material to be released within the current year, noting that the group began working on a new album before Keith Flint's passing. Howlett described the upcoming tracks as evolving versions of their signature style, using the phrase 'evil rave' to characterize their sound. He emphasized that Flint will remain 'deeply ingrained' in the group's sonic identity. The new collection will serve as their first studio effort since the 2018 album 'No Tourists.' Fans can expect these new tunes to reflect the band's ongoing evolution while maintaining their core identity. The Prodigy remains committed to delivering impactful music in the near future.