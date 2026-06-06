The prisoner & his mom: How are candidates who’ve never visited Alaska able to run for the state’s federal seats?

Several candidates are running for Alaska office with Lower 48 addresses, raising questions about whether non-residents should appear on the ballot.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A federal prisoner serving 20 years in a New York prison and his South Dakota mother are both on Alaska ’s August primary ballot — and neither have ever set foot in the state.

They are two of several candidates running for Alaska’s federal seats from Lower 48 addresses, raising questions about whether non-residents should appear on the ballot.

“I’ve flown over it,” said Carol Hafner, the South Dakota resident and Alaska Senate candidate. “As far as boots on the ground, that’s in my future. ” Her son Eric Hafner, a federal inmate who has also not visited Alaska, is again on the ballot as a Democrat. He last ran for Alaska’s U.S. House seatEric Hafner was convicted in 2022 of threatening to kill judges, police officers and others, as well as making false bomb threats.

He was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison and is currently serving out his sentence in a New York federal prison.that Hafner could remain on Alaska’s U.S. House ballot. He was able to make it past the primary contest to the final ballot but received less than 1% of the vote in the general election.

“The state cannot put in higher requirements than what the federal constitution and federal laws have to say on this issue,” Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, told Alaska’s News Source Thursday. The Alaska State Constitution does have a residency requirement for state positions, like positions in the legislature or governor, but congressional seats are contingent on the U.S. Constitution, which requires candidates to “inhabit” the state they run for.

The Alaska Supreme Court determined Hafner could run for office but could not take office. It isn’t the first run for either Hafner. Carol said she has previously run for federal office in Alaska — she ran in the 2018 Democratic primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat — and her campaign website shows a run in Wyoming as well. The Hafners are not the only non-residents on the ballot.

Five other out-of-state candidates are running for Alaska’s two federal seats. In the U.S. House race: Yaquelin Reynoso, a Democrat with a Lawrence, Massachusetts address; John Foddrill Sr., a Libertarian with a San Antonio, Texas address; and Melanie Salazar, a nonpartisan with a San Francisco, California address. In the U.S. Senate race: Richard Grayson, a Green Party member with an Arizona address, and Richard Mayers, a Republican with a Chicago address.

The Hafners will appear on the Aug. 18 primary ballot. The top four candidates will advance to the November election. The race for U.S. Senate has garnered headlines as former congresswoman Mary Peltola challenges two-term incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for his seat.

— an allegation the Peltola campaign denies. National Republicans have filed a formal complaint with the Lt. Governor seeking the Petersburg candidate’s removal from the ballot. Driver involved in deadly late night Anchorage crash charged with manslaughter





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