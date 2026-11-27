The Princess of Wales steps out in winter's coolest (and most practical) cover-up
The jacket of the season
Kate travelled to Scotland to visit The Hugo Burge Foundation and see first-hand how the arts organisation is supporting creativity and craftsmanship across the UK.
For the visit, she wore a barn jacket from Barbour's previous collaboration with style icon Alexa Chung. Kate styled the outerwear with a chocolate-brown shearling gilet, matching roll neck and jeans for a tonal look, finished with her trusty Blundstone 1609 brown leather boots.
's Fashion Director Oonagh Brennan says this style isn't just for the weekend. "Style it with more elevated pieces to create that high-low magic that is the secret to a truly stylish wardrobe," she suggests. "For a contemporary twist, layer metallic or vinyl trousers underneath, add a navy sweater and introduce flashes of leopard print through your accessories.
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