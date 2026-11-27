The jacket of the season

Kate travelled to Scotland to visit The Hugo Burge Foundation and see first-hand how the arts organisation is supporting creativity and craftsmanship across the UK.

For the visit, she wore a barn jacket from Barbour's previous collaboration with style icon Alexa Chung. Kate styled the outerwear with a chocolate-brown shearling gilet, matching roll neck and jeans for a tonal look, finished with her trusty Blundstone 1609 brown leather boots.

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's Fashion Director Oonagh Brennan says this style isn't just for the weekend. "Style it with more elevated pieces to create that high-low magic that is the secret to a truly stylish wardrobe," she suggests. "For a contemporary twist, layer metallic or vinyl trousers underneath, add a navy sweater and introduce flashes of leopard print through your accessories.