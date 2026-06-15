The Princess of Wales's Love for Her Children Shines Through at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales's connection with her three children was on full display at Trooping the Colour, as they put on a rare display of affection in intimate behind-the-scenes footage from the day. The future Queen, 44, channelled Princess Diana in a blue and white coat dress that bore an uncanny resemblance to her late mother-in-law's Easter ensemble in 1987, designed by Catherine Walker. Like Diana, who was fiercely protective of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Catherine was the picture of motherly love during the high-profile royal outing.

Familial love was the theme of Saturday's Trooping the Colour, as the Royal Family put on a rare display of affection in intimate behind-the-scenes footage from the day.

The Princess of Wales's connection with her three children was on full display from the minute they departed Buckingham Palace for the King's official birthday parade on Saturday. The future Queen, 44, channelled Princess Diana in a blue and white coat dress that bore an uncanny resemblance to her late mother-in-law's Easter ensemble in 1987, designed by Catherine Walker.

Like Diana, who was fiercely protective of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Catherine was the picture of motherly love during the high-profile royal outing. This was especially true when their royal carriage drove past a small group of anti-monarchy protesters, who booed the group during heart-tugging scenes. The Princess was seen affectionately placing a hand on her eight-year-old son Louis's head after the Ascot landau returned to Buckingham Palace from Horse Guards Parade.

Catherine was also on hand to steer her three young children, all under the age of 12, during the high-profile balcony appearance when hundreds of cameras are typically trained on the young royals. From placing a protective hand on George's back to lovingly calling Louis to attention for the national anthem, Catherine was 'very much back' in her element after her cancer diagnosis, body language expert Judi James said.

The Princess of Wales's connection with her three children was on full display from the minute they departed Buckingham Palace for the King's official birthday parade Kate's first public appearance after she announced she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer was at Trooping the Colour in 2024. At the time, 'it was touching to see how concerned and caring her children' appeared to be as they both rode in the carriage with her, Ms James told the Daily Mail.

'As their carriage pulled up back then, all three children hopped out quickly to form a line facing their mother as she emerged, and the gesture suggested caring, support and some form of congratulation. ' This year's appearance will undoubtedly foster a 'sense of relief' among royal fans, after Ms James highlighted that George, 12, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, all stepped out of the carriage and walked straight into Buckingham Palace without the need to check on her or wait to accompany her.

As a gesture of her recovery, it looked powerful and positive.

' Ms James said. The strong bond between Catherine and her children also showed in their choices of outfit. While George and Louis wore ties that were the exact shade of Kate's coatdress, Princess Charlotte's cream tea dress had hints of blue. The young princess also wore a pearl bracelet, just like her mother, and finished her look with a matching hair bow - much like the style Catherine favours.

The royal couple on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with their children, George, 12, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight Ms James also noted how Prince Louis 'might hero-worship his older brother' as she suggested they 'sat and moved in the carriage on the way back to the Palace in 'peas-in-a-pod' poses'. In a subtle change from last year's Trooping the Colour, Prince Louis swapped seats with his big sister so that he was sitting next to Catherine during the ceremonial parade through London.

As they departed Buckingham Palace, footage showed Catherine beaming at her youngest child as he bashfully waved at the crowds that had gathered to mark the King's official birthday - even though the monarch doesn't actually turn 78 until November. One sweet moment showed Kate laughing with Louis as they were greeted with loud cheers from the crowd, before the princess gushed that her husband, the Prince of Wales, looked so 'handsome' in his military uniform.

William, who serves as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, rode on horseback in full military regalia alongside Princess Anne, who is Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and Colonel of the Scots Guard, the Duke of Edinburgh, for Trooping the Colour. William, riding ahead of Princess Anne and Prince Edward, was striking in red, donning the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards regalia.

The uniform, which he wore with a traditional black bearskin hat, was complete with adornments including the Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals, and the Coronation Medal - awarded to him when his father, King Charles III, ascended the throne. Kate is clearly very close to all three of her children, as lip reader Nicola Hickling seemingly decoded her cheeky comments about Prince William during a lighthearted conversation with Prince George





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Of Wales Trooping The Colour Royal Family Motherly Love Catherine Walker Princess Diana Prince William Prince Harry Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess of Wales Stares Down Anti-Monarchists During Trooping the ColourThe Princess of Wales appeared unimpressed by the jeers and brushed off ahead of Royal Family members congregating on the Buckingham Palace balcony. She and her children rode by in a carriage during the traditional annual event.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Stares Down Anti-Monarchists at Trooping The ColourThe Princess of Wales, Catherine, appeared unimpressed by anti-monarchist protesters as she and her children attended the Trooping The Colour ceremony in central London. The event marked King Charles' official birthday and was attended by thousands of spectators. The ceremony included a display of military pomp and pageantry, with the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child, Louis, watching from a window. The royal family also paid tribute to their regiments, with Kate sporting the brooch of the Irish Guards and Camilla wearing a red Grenadier Guards uniform dress. The ceremony evolved into a celebration of the head of state's official birthday and this year the colour trooped was the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Echoes Diana with Pale‑Blue Coat Dress at Trooping the ColourAt Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales wore a pale‑blue Catherine Walker coat dress that closely resembled the iconic 1987 outfit of Diana, Princess of Wales, extending the homage through coordinated looks for her children and a statement hat that is set to influence Ascot fashion.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Channels Princess Diana in Sentimental Trooping the Colour OutfitKate Middleton honored Princess Diana's legacy by wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress reminiscent of Diana's 1987 Easter outfit, while her children coordinated in their own ways, and her hat choice is predicted to set a trend for Ascot.

Read more »