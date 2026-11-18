All the festive vibes...

she wore to the first Children’s Earthshot awards ceremony on Tuesday , Kate opted for a polished dress silhouette for the last engagements of the tour.

To conclude the trip on Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales took part in block painting at the Chanakya School of Craft before Kate made a solo visit to the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital. They had attended the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony the previous night, where Kate wore a hand-embroidered Anarkali gown by New Delhi-based designer Mahima Mahajan.

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For her daytime schedule, Kate chose a dress by Emilia Wickstead that balanced the silhouette of a fitted peplum jacket with an elegant flared skirt. To complement the bold cherry red shade, she accessorised with gold earrings, a brown DeMellier handbag and black suede heels. Sculptural, peplum shapes have been making a big comeback in recent seasons and as Kate proved, their sharp but feminine structure is a sophisticated alternative to boxy cuts.

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When worn as aor jacket, they're also incredibly versatile, working just as well with straight leg denim and loafers as they do with tailoring. Fringing is winter's coolest party season detailHolly Willoughby's pretty 'bow collar' cardigan is chic but cosy