The Princess of Wales' Pasta-Making Skills and Italian Farm Visit

The Princess of Wales showcased her pasta-making skills during her tour to Italy and visited an Italian pre-school to learn about education in nature.

The Princess of Wales put her pasta-making skills to the test as she rolled out freshly made dough by hand on the second day of her tour to Italy.

She kneaded flour, oil, salt, and water in a large bowl with her hands as she helped chef Ivan Lampredi make some tortelli - a type of stuffed pasta. The royal, who is on her first engagement abroad since her cancer diagnosis in 2024, described the process as a 'good work out'. She also visited an Italian pre-school and spoke to the farm-stay's owner, Federico Amadei, who showed her different samples of their Parmigiano Reggiano cheese





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Of Wales Pasta-Making Tortelli Italian Pre-School Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits Italy in first overseas royal trip since cancer treatmentIn the small, historic city of Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy, the sense of pride is only heightened this week when a major royal pays a visit, with the global media travelling in her wake.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Takes Over; Latest News from the Royal FamilyThe Princess of Wales, who has been through cancer treatment and surgery, is now making her first official overseas visit in nearly four years. She is currently on a two-day humanitarian trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, to raise awareness about early years education and its impact on children's development.

Read more »

The Princess of Wales Champions Early Childhood Education During Historic Italian VisitCatherine, the Princess of Wales, visits Reggio Emilia to explore innovative nature-based learning and celebrate her return to official duties after her recovery from cancer.

Read more »

Princess of Wales' Italian Visit Highlights Emilia-Romagna RegionThe Princess of Wales' first royal overseas visit since her cancer diagnosis has put a 'forgotten' Italian city on tourists' horizons for the summer. She shared stylish photos of her two-day tour of the Emilia-Romagna region in northern Italy, highlighting the region's foodie connections, history, and innovative approach to early years education.

Read more »