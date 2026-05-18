The Princess of Wales Impresses with Solo Trip to Italy: Outfit Inspiration and High Street Alternatives for Less

The article features a two-day trip of Princess Kate to Italy, where she made her first solo foreign visit since her cancer diagnosis. It showcases her effortless chic style with contrasting yet striking outfits: on the first day, she wore a stark trouser suit by Edeline Lee, paired with a bodysuit and pumps by Holland Cooper, and jewelry by Annoushka, KNAME, and Asprey London. On the second day, she wore an elegant ensemble with a Blazer Milano pinstripe and an ivory pleated skirt by Jenni Kayne. She completed the look with a Blazé Milano belt, Camilla Elphick slingbacks, and a new bracelet from Atelier Molayem. The article also offers high street alternatives for each item mentioned, suggesting affordable alternatives for these outfits and styles.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The Princess of Wales has just completed a two-day trip to Italy, marking her first solo foreign visit since her cancer diagnosis.

Unexpectedly, Kate impressed with two contrasting yet equally striking outfits, each tapping into her signature style. Below, I take a closer look at both looks, with exact product details and ways to recreate them for less. Day one Kate made her first appearance in Reggio Emilia wearing a bold trouser suit by Edeline Lee. A striking addition to her growing collection of power suits, the tailored set stood out thanks to its rich teal hue.

Staying true to her signature style, it featured a longline blazer with cinched detailing at the back of the waist, paired with flattering wide-leg trousers. She teamed the suit with her Holland Cooper bodysuit, sold-out Ralph Lauren Celia pumps and a new Asprey London handbag. Kate further elevated the look with Annoushka and Kiki McDonough earrings, alongside her Monica Vinader Nura Pearl necklace adorned with three Asprey London charms.

A suit like Kate's is a worthwhile wardrobe investment, as it can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Fortunately, there are plenty of high street variations available, making it a particularly stylish option for special occasions if dresses aren't your preference. Day two On the final day of her trip, Kate wore an elegant ensemble anchored by her trusted Blazé Milano pinstripe blazer.

She paired the piece with a new ivory pleated skirt from Jenni Kayne and a coordinating Blazé Milano belt. Kate completed the look with Camilla Elphick Alicia slingbacks and her signature Kiki McDonough jewellery, finishing the outfit with a new Atelier Molayem x Relais Roncolo 1888 bracelet in Liberty fabric. The breezy combination of a tailored blazer and fluid skirt makes for an ideal spring outfit - chic, versatile and easy to recreate for less.

Explore my favourite high street alternatives below. Approximate Price for each ite





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Princess Of Wales Italian Trip First Solo Foreign Visit Since Cancer Diagnosi Fashion Inspiration High Street Alternatives

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