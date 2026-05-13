The Princess of Wales Grooms Well-wishers with Love and Well-wishes in Italian at a Grand Welcome in Reggio Emilia

On her first foreign royal visit in three years, The Princess of Wales doled out well-wishes and a dose of Italian charm at a star-studded reception in the Italian city of Reggio Emilia. She greeted thousands of well-wishers, including children, supporters, and colleagues. She touched hearts with her warm personality and powerful words.

The Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in Italian saying 'I am Catarina' as she was given a rapturous welcome on her first foreign royal visit in three years.

Catherine was met by a crowd of 1,000 people - including a very excited-looking baby - as she arrived for a two-day trip to Reggio Emilia. She hugged schoolchildren, posed for selfies and accepted bouquets of flowers. Looking relaxed and radiant in a blue Edeline Lee trouser suit, the princess – who spent her gap year in Italy – told the youngsters in their native language: 'I speak a bit of Italian. What is your name?

I am Catarina.

' Royal fans lined the Piazza Camillo Prampolini in the city and Catherine stopped to greet pre-school children in the cobbled square. Some were hanging out of windows surrounding the area. It is the first overseas official visit for the princess since she went to Denmark in 2022, before her cancer treatment





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