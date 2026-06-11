The Princess of Wales' Fashion Moments at Royal Ascot

This article highlights the fashion moments of The Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot, including her standout outfits and affordable alternatives to recreate each look for any summer event.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The Princess of Wales is admired for her impeccable fashion sense and has consistently turned heads at Royal Ascot over the years.

Although Kate was expected to attend the racecourse last year, she pulled out at the last minute as she continued to 'find the right balance' following her recovery from cancer. Her absence has only heightened anticipation for her return next week, with many expecting another standout style moment. Since 2016, she has attended the prestigious event five times, with each appearance praised as a sartorial success.

Below, I take a closer look at the key details of her outfits, along with more affordable alternatives to recreate each look for any summer event





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The Princess Of Wales Royal Ascot Fashion Sense Outfits Affordable Alternatives

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