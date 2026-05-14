The Princess of Wales' Etiquette Faux Pas and Impressive Visit to Italy

The Princess of Wales faced an etiquette faux pas when she placed her handbag on the floor during her visit to Italy. However, she made up for it with an impressive visit to the country, marking her first overseas official trip since her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales surprised fans and etiquette experts as she stepped out for her first foreign solo visit in three years. She was given a rapturous welcome by a crowd of 1,000 people and delighted well-wishers by greeting them with 'Mi chiamo Catarina' and bending down to hug the excited schoolchildren.

However, a brief etiquette faux pas occurred when she placed her Asprey powder blue handbag on the floor of the Piazza Camillo Prampolini, outside of the town hall. The lavish sky blue handbag, retailing at £3,995, perfectly complemented her suit but was seen as a mild etiquette faux pas by many etiquette experts. The princess later ditched the handbag to clutch a large bouquet of striking flowers.

Her visit to northern Italy held vast significance, marking the first overseas official trip for the princess since her cancer treatment. She met the mayor, spent time with fans, and attended a ceremony where she was awarded the Primo Tricolore, the city's highest honour. The princess also spent half an hour sitting down with local 'nonnas' who shared their work in spreading the Reggio Emilia method of early years education through the community





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Princess Of Wales Etiquette Faux Pas Reggio Emilia Reggio Emilia Method Of Early Years Education Loris Malaguzzi International Centre

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