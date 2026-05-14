The Princess of Wales' Chic and Affordable Pearl Necklace

The Princess of Wales has arrived in Italy for her first international royal tour in three years. She opted for a pastel blue suit from British label Edeline Lee and wore a simple necklace from UK based jewellery brand Monica Vinader. The necklace features a baroque pearl and is a timeless piece that can easily be worn everyday. The royal also wore earrings from Annoushka and a mushroom charm from Asprey. With a return to ultra feminine styles on the runways, pearls also made appearances in many of the major SS26 shows. Inspired by Anne Hathaway's pearl necklace in The Devil Wears Prada, Missoma released the 'Andy Set' which sold out within 48 hours. With Chanel, Dior, and Valentino opting for pearl necklaces and earrings, and strings of pearls draped around models' necks, the trend is here to stay. The Princess of Wales' look is a chic and affordable style that can be easily replicated.

The Princess of Wales has arrived in Italy for her first international royal tour in three years. She opted for a pastel blue suit from British label Edeline Lee and wore a simple necklace from UK based jewellery brand Monica Vinader .

The necklace features a baroque pearl and is a timeless piece that can easily be worn everyday. The royal also wore earrings from Annoushka and a mushroom charm from Asprey. With a return to ultra feminine styles on the runways, pearls also made appearances in many of the major SS26 shows. Inspired by Anne Hathaway's pearl necklace in The Devil Wears Prada, Missoma released the 'Andy Set' which sold out within 48 hours.

With Chanel, Dior, and Valentino opting for pearl necklaces and earrings, and strings of pearls draped around models' necks, the trend is here to stay. The Princess of Wales' look is a chic and affordable style that can be easily replicated





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Princess Of Wales International Royal Tour Italy Edeline Lee Annoushka Pearl Charms Kiki Mcdonough Hoops Nura Pearl Necklace Asprey Monica Vinader Pearl Necklace Fashion Icon Ultra Feminine Styles Major SS26 Shows Chanel Dior Valentino Missoma Anne Hathaway The Devil Wears Prada Andy Set Pearl Trend Chic And Affordable Style

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