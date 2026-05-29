The Prince of Wales's 'Transitional Phase' and His Ruthlessness

A royal expert claims that the Prince of Wales is 'calling the shots' as the monarchy enters a 'transitional phase towards him taking over.' The expert, Andrew Lownie, suggests that the heir to the throne is setting a precedent for his reign with a sense of ruthlessness, citing the handling of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's exile as an example.

The Prince of Wales is 'calling the shots' as the monarchy enters a ' transitional phase towards him taking over,' a royal expert has claimed. While King Charles has long been known for his compassion, his eldest son appears to be setting the precedent for his reign with a sense of ruthlessness, according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Historian and biographer Lownie, who most recently published The Rise and the Fall of the House of York, said the handling of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's exile serves as the perfect example. The King struggled to 'bite the bullet' with his brother, Lownie told The i, which left William 'annoyed and frustrated', ultimately leading him to reportedly drive the movement to have the disgraced prince exiled.

'Charles is sentimental, he's very compassionate, he's a bit of a ditherer,' Lownie explained, 'William can't speak out, because he's number two and he won't cross his father, but he'll have had a big influence. ' And when Princess Anne offered for Andrew to come and live with her once he was ousted from the Royal Lodge, William is said to have dubbed the possibility 'madness'.

He added that William is demonstrating his toughness now to ensure a 'clean stable' when his reign comes - a reality much more possible, Lownie believes, with Kate by his side. William's cutthroat tendency was further revealed when Prince William recently declared his commitment to the Church of England and spoke of his 'quiet faith', which may have been something of a sting for the former archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The Prince of Wales is 'calling the shots' as he prepares to take over the throne, according to royal biographer and historian Andrew Lownie. Sarah Mullally was installed as the 106th spiritual head of the Church of England in March, with William and the Princess of Wales attending her enthronement ceremony.

But according to royal experts, the Prince of Wales was disengaged from the Church during her predecessor's tenure, due to his close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Speaking on Times Radio, Roya Nikkhah, said: 'Justin and his team, for many years at Lambeth Palace, did try very hard to get meetings with William and there was just a wall of silence that came down.

' She added: 'William is someone who does hold a grudge, he does choose sides. If someone picks the other side, he remembers that.

' Harry and Meghan, Nikkhah explained, went to Welby for guidance and confided in him - and in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview the Duchess claimed that he married them in private a few days prior to their 2018 wedding. And according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Welby isn't the only one to feel the chill after displeasing the heir to the throne. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: 'William is our future king.

Thank goodness he has a ruthless streak, as this is needed in today's world, especially with the monarchy among its most closely watched institutions.

'He is clearly an excellent judge of character and has deservedly won praise for his diplomatic skills. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince William at Westminster Cathedral after the state funeral for the Duchess of Kent 'An example of his perspicacity has been the way he handled contacts with Lambeth Palace during the tenure of Justin Welby as archbishop of Canterbury.

'Welby became close to Harry and Meghan during the run-up to their marriage in 2018. However, Meghan claimed on Oprah that he had married them first in a secret ceremony in their 'backyard'.

'He chose an interview with the Italian paper La Repubblica to deny this, considering it less explosive than a British one. 'Welby had to resign after failing to report the appalling John Smyth, the Church's most prolific abuser, to the police. 'His bizarre resignation speech in the House of Lords was condemned as 'frivolous' and 'disgusting', and he had to apologise.

Mr Fitzwilliams added: 'William was absolutely right to keep him at arm's length, ensuring his contacts are with his successor, Sarah Mullally, who may one day crown him. William's 'quiet faith' will resonate with contemporary Britain





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Prince Of Wales Monarchy Transitional Phase Ruthlessness Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Church Of England Justin Welby Tom Bradby Church Of Canterbury Sarah Mullally William's 'Quiet Faith'

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