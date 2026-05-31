The Prince and Princess of Wales' Imperfect Relationship: A Look Back

The Prince and Princess of Wales may have a perfect relationship now, but it hasn't always been a fairytale. The couple briefly split in early 2007, and Kate's style evolved significantly over time.

The Prince and Princess of Wales may have a perfect relationship now, but it hasn't always been a fairytale. The couple briefly split in early 2007, as Kate came further into the public eye with a noticeably bolder style, including shorter hemlines and gold hoop earrings.

She also favoured lashings of make-up and a deep fake tan, marking a striking shift from her earlier, more understated look. In her book The Palace Papers, Tina Brown reflects on this time, describing Kate's sister Pippa as a 'conspirator' in what she calls her 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' era. William and Kate parted ways while she was working as a part-time accessories buyer for British fashion brand Jigsaw.

During this time, Jigsaw granted her compassionate leave, and her mother, Carole Middleton, took her to a friend's art exhibition in Dublin. She also helped keep Kate occupied by involving her in photographing product shots for the family business, Party Pieces.

Meanwhile, Pippa Middleton is described by Tina Brown as a supportive 'co-conspirator' during this time. The sisters were frequently photographed on nights out, with Kate adopting a noticeably bolder style, including short dresses, hotpants, heavy make-up, and a deep fake tan. According to Tina Brown, William was reportedly uncomfortable with the attention it attracted. She writes that he saw images of Kate leaving late-night venues wearing 'thigh-high skirts,' which caused him 'discomfort'.

The striking wardrobe choices and glamorous make-up may have been part of Kate's approach during this period, since William was soon 'begging to have her back.

' However, as Ms Brown recalls, Kate held out, 'savouring his contrition,' before eventually accepting an invitation to the end-of-training Bovington Camp Freakin' Naughty party, where she reportedly 'rocked the room as a sexy nurse. ' The future King was said to have followed her around the event like a 'lost puppy'. During her break-up from Prince William in 2007, Kate sported short dresses, hotpants, heavy make-up, and a deep fake tan.

Kate was frequently photographed on nights out, adopting a noticeably bolder style. According to Tina Brown, William was reportedly uncomfortable with the attention Kate attracted. Ms Brown writes that images of Kate leaving late-night venues caused William 'discomfort'. The strategy appeared to have worked.

They soon rekindled their relationship, reuniting later that year after spending time apart and reassessing their future together. From there, their bond steadily strengthened as they returned to public life as a couple. In the years that followed, their relationship progressed from strength to strength, eventually leading to their engagement in 2010 and their wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011, watched by millions around the world. Over time, Kate's style evolved significantly.

She is now widely known for her more refined, polished aesthetic, favouring elegant dresses, tailored silhouettes, and her signature natural make-up look. The couple later welcomed three children: Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018





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