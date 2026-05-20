The Price of Survival: Afghan Families Forced into Child Marriage Amid Economic Collapse

Extreme poverty and the withdrawal of international aid under Taliban rule are driving Afghan parents to sell young daughters into marriage to prevent family starvation.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has reached a devastating peak, where the desperation of parents is manifesting in the unthinkable act of selling their young children into marriage to avoid starvation.

In the Ghor province, a father named Abdul Rashid Azimi has revealed the harrowing reality of his existence under the current regime. He describes returning from work exhausted, hungry, and distressed, only to be met by his children pleading for basic sustenance. With no viable employment opportunities and a collapsed economy, Azimi has reached a breaking point where he is considering selling one of his seven-year-old twin daughters, Roqia or Rohila.

He believes that the payment from such a transaction would provide enough funds to feed the rest of his children for approximately four years. This heart-wrenching decision is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a systemic collapse that is stripping families of their dignity and children of their futures. Another father, Saeed Ahmad, has already taken this drastic step, selling his five-year-old daughter, Shaiqua, to a relative.

This occurred after the child suffered from appendicitis and a liver cyst, and Ahmad found himself completely unable to afford the necessary medical expenses. In a desperate compromise, he arranged a deal where the relative paid for the immediate treatment and would provide the remaining sum over five years, after which the young girl would officially become the relative's daughter-in-law. These stories illustrate a landscape where children are treated as commodities in a fight for biological survival.

This surge in child marriage is inextricably linked to the sociopolitical environment established since the Taliban regained control of the country in 2021. The regime has implemented severe restrictions on women and girls, effectively erasing them from public life by banning them from studying and working in most sectors. These policies have reinforced existing cultural prejudices that view boys as the primary breadwinners, while girls are seen as burdens during times of economic hardship.

Consequently, the practice of underage marriage has become a widespread survival mechanism. The situation is further exacerbated by a crushing economic depression where three out of every four Afghans are unable to afford their basic daily needs. Unemployment is rampant, and the healthcare infrastructure is in a state of total decay, leaving families with no safety net when medical emergencies arise.

The vulnerability of young girls is heightened as they are trapped between a restrictive legal framework and an economy that offers no path toward independence or safety, leaving them susceptible to exploitation under the guise of marriage. The economic catastrophe is deeply tied to the withdrawal of international support. For two decades, Afghanistan relied heavily on foreign aid, particularly from the United States, which was once the largest donor.

Following the political transition, the US and other nations like the UK have drastically slashed their aid packages. The United Nations reports that the country now receives less than seventy percent of the aid it did in the previous year. While the Taliban leadership argues that the previous administration created an artificial economy dependent on US dollars and that they simply inherited a legacy of poverty and hardship, the immediate reality for the citizenry is one of extreme deprivation.

This lack of funding has crippled the ability of international organizations to provide food and medicine, pushing more families toward the edge of survival. Adding to this instability is the massive influx of Afghan returnees. Since September 2023, approximately 5.9 million Afghans have returned to their homeland from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, making up roughly ten to twelve percent of the total population.

The UN predicts that millions more will return by the end of the year, with a significant proportion being women and children. Many of these returnees are skilled laborers who have lived abroad for years and have few or no remaining ties to their original communities. This sudden demographic shift puts immense pressure on an already failing infrastructure and a depleted food supply.

As the UN Humanitarian Coordinator Tajudeen Oyewale has noted, women and children remain the most vulnerable group in this crisis. The combination of dwindling international aid, restrictive governance, and a surge in returning refugees creates a perfect storm of misery, where the most innocent members of society are the ones paying the highest price





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