The Practically Indestructible Tote for Your Wine and Cheese Needs

CapaBunga's new tote bag is designed to be the perfect companion for your wine and cheese shopping trips. With its durable construction and ample pockets, it can carry all your essentials.

This tote bag isn't just built to last, it's also packed with pockets designed to hold everything on your shopping list. Think milk, eggs, fresh produce, even a bouquet of flowers. Crafted from heavy-duty canvas, it boasts strong stitching and chic straps, making it both durable and stylish. The creators of CapaBunga, a California-based company, possess over 50 years of combined experience in the wine and food industries.

This deep understanding of wine and cheese enthusiasts' needs is evident in their range of simple and intuitively designed tools, perfectly suited for navigating the world of vino and fromage





Tote Bag Wine Cheese Shopping Durability

