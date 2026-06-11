The Power of Paleoneurology: Tilly Edinger's Journey and Legacy

Tilly Edinger, a Jewish paleontologist, used fossilized skulls to study the evolution of brains, creating a new subdivision of paleontology and escaping Nazi Germany. Her story highlights the power of science and the challenges faced by women and Jews in early 20th-century academia.

How much can you understand about a brain when that brain is long gone? Johanna Gabriela Ottilie "Tilly" Edinger, a Jewish paleontologist, used fossilized skulls to study the evolution of brains.

That research allowed her to escape Nazi Germany in 1939 and to create a new subdivision of paleontology: paleoneurology. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. In November, 1938, it was final. Tilly Edinger would not be allowed to come back to work or even to enter the building.

She'd spent more than 15 years researching and tending to fossils at the Senckenberg Museum in Frankfurt. Now, she was banned. Tilly would've seen this coming. Over the previous five years, the Nazi government had been steadily closing in on Jews.

Jews had been expelled from schools, stripped of citizenship, banned from working in public institutions. But Tilly kept coming into work. Technically, the Senckenberg was not a public institution. It was private, and technically, even though she was a respected paleontologist, Tilly was a volunteer there.

They didn't pay her. Still, to be extra safe, she'd been trying to keep a low profile. She stopped attending conferences, she'd slip in through side doors, and the museum for its part tried its best to protect her. But at some point it became really difficult because she was not allowed to be a referee on articles anymore.

She was not allowed to translate for money. She was not, you know, the little ways that she was part of her community were being restricted more and more little bit by little bit. And then on November 9th, 1938, on the night that would eventually become known as KristallNacht, Nazis burned down and vandalized synagogues and Jewish businesses across the country. Afterwards in Frankfurt, Tilly wrote that she walked down the streets with broken glass crunching underfoot.

She saw around her, no police only grinning faces. But if Tilly was worried, she didn't show it much. She wrote in a letter that one way or another fossils would save her. Today, the story of Tilly Edinger, who was saved by her science, the science of paleoneurology.

It's a field she effectively created and in a way, a field that asks a question this show asks all the time, which is how much can you figure out about a brain when that brain is long gone? The short answer is that she thought her scientific accomplishments would earn her a work visa somewhere, because in the 1920s, she'd done something pretty remarkable. She developed a new field, within paleontology: the study of brains.

And, if you think about it, that is not easy to do. Fossils don't have brains typically. Well, no, the brains are usually just gone. Uh, we'll get into the details of how you study brains where there are no brains.

But let's, let's put that aside for a minute. I know we'll get into all of this, but first and foremost, founding a new scientific field as a woman is is quite an accomplishment. So, how did she even get to this point? So on the one hand, Tilly definitely had some disadvantages.

She was a woman, she was Jewish. She also had progressive hearing loss that started in her teens, but she also had one really key advantage. I mean really serious money. She had had correspondence and family visits with incredibly famous people since she was a very young child.

And so I think she was, because she was also trilingual, you know, she was just a person who was comfortable with her own standing among others. She had self-confidence that way. You know, that's one thing in this show that we come across a lot is that the women who get the education tend to be the women whose families have money. Yeah, it doesn't hurt.

So Tilly's money, it mostly came from mother's side of the family—prominent banking family. They'd been in Frankfurt since 1397. And her mom, Anna Edinger. She was a well-known activist, including for women's rights.

So. That was helpful. And then there was Tilley's dad, Ludwig Edinger, who was a scientist. A really respected neurologist and comparative anatomist.

There's a part of the brain that has his name, the Edinger, Vestal nucleus. Do you want me to tell you what that is? How have you not heard of the edinger Vestal nucleus? So, it controls a few things related to your eye muscles, including the constriction of your pupils in bright light, and the point is he's a big deal.

So Tilly, she grew up with an appreciation for science and a really great education. And so, despite being a woman, a Jewish woman in the early 20th century, she actually was very well set up to become a scientist. She ended up going to university and in 1920 she went for her doctoral degree. University of Frankfurt.

So during her doctoral degree, something really important happened. Her advisor told her to take a look at Nothosaurus. Do you know what that is? No. I have no idea.

You know what i'm gonna be saying Elah, throughout this whole conversatio





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