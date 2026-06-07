The Power of Happiness and Resilience

The text explores the author's journey of adapting to a wheelchair and finding joy in simple pleasures despite challenges. It also discusses the concept of The Happiness Baseline and strategies to raise one's happiness level.

Even before I was confined to a wheelchair in the Christmas week of 2024, I was fascinated by The Happiness Baseline : the psychological theory that we generally have a baseline of happiness and return to it.

Hence the existence of those miserable swine who win the pools and a year later are still moaning about their lives, and those cheery types who have dreadful things happen to them and manage to bounce back. (Moi!

) When we got together 30 years ago, my husband would compare me to a character called Brilliant Kid on the TV sketch-comedy series The Fast Show – an extremely enthusiastic teenager played by Paul Whitehouse who, among other things, considered shelves, gravity, holes, yesterday, holidays, echoes, several different types of natural disaster, paint, pavements, the sky, microwaves, Jesus and golf to be ‘brilliant’. This was inspired by the time when we were stuck in a traffic jam and, rather than moan, I said to him on espying a set of lights: ‘My favourite is the pretty orangey one – what’s yours?

’ Now, one of my small pleasures is making myself useful at traffic crossings: ‘Let me push the button! ’ my childish voice invariably rings out. What else do I like?

A freshly made bed, a new indwelling catheter, the smell of oranges, sending a trio of clown-face emojis to men who DM me on X, drinking strong black coffee from my Brexit mug first thing, putting on lipstick in public, a clean nappy, having two copies of the same book so I can give one away, a free limoncello after lunch, strong painkillers. Generosity, with everything from tips to compliments; knowing that You Can’t Take It With You.

Writing fan letters again, like a teenager; I just got a lovely reply from my idol Lionel Shriver. Music in the morning – especially Chet Baker singing Look For The Silver Lining. Though I can easily make the best of a dreary day, sunshine fills me with joy, especially if there’s a pavement table available outside a favourite bar. WRITING – and knowing I can still do it well after a whopping 50 years in the racket.

My friends. My husband. Julie at her home in Hove Theodore Roosevelt said, ‘Comparison is the thief of joy. ’ There’s always going to be someone better off and worse off than you, so it’s not worth thinking about.

If you had something you loved and you no longer have it, be happy you had it for the time you did – and maybe think of the things about it that weren’t so great, to bring perspective. For instance, at this time of the year, before I lost the ability to walk, I’d have been down on Brighton beach and in the sea. But if I ever feel sad about it, I think realistically about it.

It’s not some pink-sanded, crystal-blue-water Shangri-La-on-Sea at the end of my street; it’s an uncomfortable pebble beach with, frankly, filthy water. Last time I went into the brine, in the summer of 2024, I found a not-altogether-welcome swimming companion in the shape of a seagull with no head; in other summers it wasn’t unusual to emerge festooned with condoms, like a filthy Christmas tree.

No, what I really enjoyed was the time I spent there with my husband, getting to know him again after a rocky few years, talking about plays we’d write for the Brighton Fringe, then bar-crawling home in the sunshine. I can still do the rest – it’s just the dirty water and the sore bum I have to forgo, and I’m sure I can soldier on.

Much more than all the far-flung five-star holidays, the thing I miss most is volunteering at the Mind shop where I worked five mornings a week for ten years. I tried it again and, though it was lovely to see my friends, it wasn’t the same. I’d rather have those happy memories intact than see them worn away by the wearisome business of having everything altered to suit the new, truncated me.

Maybe in the future, if I ever have the ability to stand for more than a few minutes... But for now I’ll save my energy for the serious business of going out to lunch, which can be achieved with ease. The good news about The Happiness Baseline is that it can be raised, with a bit of work.

People are keen to diagnose themselves with ‘neurodiversity’ these days, which I do feel often gives them carte blanche to say, ‘Everyone needs to fit in with Special Me, no matter how demanding or annoying I am! ’ Have they ever thought about trying to fit in a little with others?

You can raise your HB (and thus make yourself a more attractive prospect as a companion, increasing your life expectancy, as loneliness is thought to put the same strain on health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day) by doing simple things like being grateful, cultivating resilience and finding purpose in life. Carl Jung’s, ‘You are what you do – not what you say you’ll do’ is one of my favourite mottos; do it or don’t do it, but don’t talk about doing it as though that’s an end in itself. That way lies only the frustration of the emotional hamster whee





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Happiness The Happiness Baseline Adaptation Generosity Neurodiversity Purpose In Life Cultivating Resilience Finding Joy In Simple Pleasures

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