The Power of Diet in Managing Menopause Symptoms

Dr. Patel emphasizes that diet plays a vital role in managing menopause symptoms. She advises women to focus on eating less refined foods, increasing fibre intake, and adding more types of fruits and vegetables to their daily diet. Choosing high-fibre options like whole grains, beans, and fruits will keep blood sugar levels stable, improve energy, and reduce cravings. Additionally, opting for healthier snack options like oatcakes or dark rice crackers is recommended to avoid low fibre and refined foods.

With hot flushes, night sweats, and a depleted libido already affecting many women, understanding what to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner is crucial. According to Dr. Linia Patel , a women's health dietitian, diet can significantly impact menopause symptoms including energy levels, food cravings, bloating, sleep, and hot flushes.

Various studies have shown that diet can influence menopause, even delaying its onset in some cases. For instance, women who consume more oily fish experience menopause later than average.

Meanwhile, eating legumes can delay menopause by around a year. Dr. Patel believes that eating foods that benefit the gut microbiome, such as fibre-rich whole grains, legumes, and fruits, can effectively manage early menopause symptoms. By improving gut health, women can experience better performance and well-being





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Women's Health Menopause Symptoms Diet And Menopause Improving Gut Health High Fibre And Low Refined Foods Dr. Linia Patel Women's Health Dietitian Performance Nutritionist

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The Power of Diet in Managing Menopause SymptomsDr. Patel emphasizes that diet plays a vital role in managing menopause symptoms. She advises women to focus on eating less refined foods, increasing fibre intake, and adding more types of fruits and vegetables to their daily diet. Choosing high-fibre options like whole grains, beans, and fruits will keep blood sugar levels stable, improve energy, and reduce cravings. Additionally, opting for healthier snack options like oatcakes or dark rice crackers is recommended to avoid low fibre and refined foods.

Read more »